New Book Exposes Fascinating High Stakes Campaigns After Gettysburg Battle
In what promises to be the first of four volumes on this important period, Hunt demonstrates that this period was full of high drama as Lee and Meade sought to repair the damage done to their armies at Gettysburg, cope with an epidemic of desertions and home front disenchantment, and a host of logistical and strategic dilemmas. Meade and Lee After Gettysburg details how Presidents Abraham Lincoln and Jefferson Davis and their senior commanders coped with the strategic dilemmas they faced once the battle lines had been reestablished along the Rappahannock River, and how each side sought an opening to resume the offensive, the efforts triggering a series of bloody clashes at Brandy Station, Culpeper Courthouse, and Jack's Shop.
Hunt's work is based upon years of archival research and scores of firsthand accounts, newspapers, diaries, letter collections, and a firm understanding of the terrain of northern Virginia. Together with its photos, maps, and invaluable footnotes, Meade and Lee After Gettysburg offers a significant contribution to the Civil War literature.
"Meade and Lee After Gettysburg is a blast of fresh air for Civil War students. This interpretation is original and thoroughly convincing,"
Hunt is pleased with the outcome of his book saying, "Meade and Lee After Gettysburg covers the forgotten final phase of the Gettysburg campaign which took place after the Confederates retreated across the Potomac until they returned to the Rappahannock River at the end of July. This book fills a giant hole in the history of the Gettysburg story and tells a remarkable tale of hard marching and hard fighting amid a strategic chess match between generals Robert E. Lee and George G. Meade."
About the Author:Jeffrey William Hunt is Director of the Texas Military Forces Museum, the official museum of the Texas National Guard, located at Camp Mabry in Austin, Texas, and an Adjunct Professor of History at Austin Community College, where he has taught since 1988. Prior to taking the post at the Texas Military Forces Museum, he was the Curator of Collections and Director of the Living History Program at the Admiral Nimitz National Museum of the Pacific War in Fredericksburg, Texas for 11 years. He holds a Bachelors Degree in Government and a Masters Degree in History, both from the University of Texas at Austin. In 2013, Mr. Hunt was appointed an honorary Admiral in the Texas Navy by Governor Rick Perry, in recognition of his efforts to tell the story of the Texas naval forces at the Texas Military Forces Museum.
At both the Texas Military Forces Museum and the Admiral Nimitz Museum he has organized and conducted hundreds of living history programs for the general public. He is a veteran reenactor of the War Between the States as well as the War of 1812, the Texas Revolution, World War I, World War II, and the Vietnam War. He is a frequent speaker for a wide variety of organizations as well as documentaries and news programs.
Mr. Hunt's writing credits include contributions to Essential Civil War Curriculum, the Revised Handbook of Texas and the Gale Library of Daily Life: American Civil War.
About Savas Beatie LLC: Savas Beatie is an award-winning independent publishing company specializing in military and general history titles distributed worldwide. Read more about Meade and Lee After Gettysburg including excerpts from the book:
http://www.savasbeatie.com/
Contact: Lisa Murphy, Savas Beatie LLC
Email: lisa@savasbeatie.com
Phone: 916-941-6896, Fax: 916-941-6895
