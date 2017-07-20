 
New Quarter Barrell Arcade & Brewery Serving Pizza Too Located in Cedar Rapids, Iowa Linn County, IA

 
 
www.thequarterbarrel.com/
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - July 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Have you ever wanted to play vintage Arcade games while having a freshly brewed beer and having pizza at the same time? Well now you can at the Quarter Barrell Arcade & Brewery that is owned and operated by Christopher Ellis. The Quarter Barrell Arcade & Brewery is located at  616 2nd Ave SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401.

Thay have classic arcade games like Tron, Pac-Man, Ms. Pac-Man, Donkey Kong, Burger Time and tons more!! Plus, countless pinball games! If you like beer and pizza this place is for you! They have a wide variety of freshly brewed beers and pizza. If you are looking for gluten free pizzas...they have that too! So, bring your family and friends and get ready to blast off...whether it be playing the Superman arcade game or having out of this world food and beer. They have Batman, Ghostbusters, Terminator pinball games and lots more. To take a look at their set up....check out this video below!

For more information check out this video vrtual tour!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SaPIfmCI3oI



