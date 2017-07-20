News By Tag
New Quarter Barrell Arcade & Brewery Serving Pizza Too Located in Cedar Rapids, Iowa Linn County, IA
Thay have classic arcade games like Tron, Pac-Man, Ms. Pac-Man, Donkey Kong, Burger Time and tons more!! Plus, countless pinball games! If you like beer and pizza this place is for you! They have a wide variety of freshly brewed beers and pizza. If you are looking for gluten free pizzas...they have that too! So, bring your family and friends and get ready to blast off...whether it be playing the Superman arcade game or having out of this world food and beer. They have Batman, Ghostbusters, Terminator pinball games and lots more. To take a look at their set up....check out this video below!
