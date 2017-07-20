News By Tag
Celebrity Publicist Cece Vance Announces Her New Natural Hair Care Line "I Am You"
I Am You Natural Hair Care is currently sold on Walmart.com and Amazon.com
I Am You has release six products that everyone, not just women, can enjoy.
No Knot Conditioning Cleanser: Who says suds are needed for deep cleansing? Moisturize, cleanse, and melt away all knots and tangles with super hydrating conditioning cleanser. Lather-less and oil-free moisture for all hair types. This creamy cleanser revitalizes the hair and scalp with organic fruit extracts and leaves hair soft and manageable for days!
2 in 1 Shampoo & Conditioner:
Toasted Marshmallow & Ginger Twisting Cream: Snap those coils back into shape with our extra moisturizing twisting cream. Completely glycerin-free, this thick and rich conditioning cream is formulated as a beauty concoction for your curly tresses. Infused with marshmallow and ginger root, our Toasted Marshmallow & Ginger Snap Back Twisting Cream conditions the hair and scalp from root to tip. Perfect for adding moisture and shine to dull hair while providing soft yet firm hold for any and all twist out styles.
Pineapple & Kalahari Hair Smoothie: Treat your hair to a tropical indulgence with our Pineapple & Kalahari Hair Smoothie! Rich in pineapple, with the added benefits of shea and watermelon seed oil, this ultra moisturizing two in one leave in conditioner is guaranteed to leave hair moisturized and detangled with a luminous shine!
Edge Control Balm:
Our new I Am You Edge Control Balm has become one of our best sellers even before it's debut! An ultra moisturizing and softening edge control balm for slicking back stubborn edges and taming flyaways, this water based pomade not only leaves edges smooth and conditioned with great hold, but also provides a glossy shine without weighing down the hair.
I Am You Growth Serum: Wonderful for dry, problematic, itchy, irritated scalps, or those in need of a hair growth stimulant.
"It is important to me to always be on the cutting edge and to continuously provide I Am You Girlies/Men with a product they can rely on!" -CeCe Vance
To purchase I Am You Natural Hair Care products, visit Walmart.com at https://www.walmart.com/
Or email: iamyou@vancenycc.com
