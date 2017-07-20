News By Tag
ProGreen Synthetic Grass Enters Plano, Texas Market
As ProGreen's products set the standard for quality in the industry, it was only natural to pair with Plano's leading artificial grass installer, making R & R Landscape the only choice for ProGreen's representative in the area. R & R Landscape has been in business since 1992, nearly as long as ProGreen. With so many years of landscape experience in Plano, they have mastered all of the problems of the local terrain and climate. His customers receive nothing but first class service, as evidenced by the many years R & R Landscape has received the Angie's List Super Service Award. Some of their past clients include the Fort Worth Zoo, Make a Wish Foundation, City of Lake Worth Animal Shelter and University Park, to name a few.
ProGreen synthetic grass provides the solutions to nearly all problems associated with natural grass while also conserving water. It is low maintenance, requiring no mowing, trimming, weeding, fertilizing, irrigating or seeding. It also eliminates mud and patches where natural grass simply will not grow. No matter the season or the weather, ProGreen turf remains lush, green and beautiful all year long.
Whether for dogs
Be sure to contact ProGreen at 855-464- 8873 or visit http://www.progreen.com to learn more about the many benefits of ProGreen synthetic grass and to get it installed at your Plano home.
About ProGreen
ProGreen Synthetic Grass is the nation's premier supplier of high quality artificial turf. Their artificial grass products are ideal for lawns, dog runs, putting greens, athletic fields, playgrounds, child care facilities and more. With two manufacturing plants in the US, all of the company's products are 100% made in the USA from start to finish. For more information about ProGreen, visit www.Progreen.com or call 1-855-464-8873.
