ProGreen Synthetic Grass Enters Plano, Texas Market

Contact

Laura Everett

***@progreen.com Laura Everett

End

-- ProGreen Synthetic Grass is proud to announce that R & R Landscape is the official ProGreen Synthetic Grass dealer serving Plano and the surrounding areas. Now, Plano residents will have access to ProGreen's full line of high quality, American made artificial grass products.As ProGreen's products set the standard for quality in the industry, it was only natural to pair with Plano's leading artificial grass installer, making R & R Landscape the only choice for ProGreen's representative in the area. R & R Landscape has been in business since 1992, nearly as long as ProGreen. With so many years of landscape experience in Plano, they have mastered all of the problems of the local terrain and climate. His customers receive nothing but first class service, as evidenced by the many years R & R Landscape has received the Angie's List Super Service Award. Some of their past clients include the Fort Worth Zoo, Make a Wish Foundation, City of Lake Worth Animal Shelter and University Park, to name a few.ProGreen synthetic grass provides the solutions to nearly all problems associated with natural grass while also conserving water. It is low maintenance, requiring no mowing, trimming, weeding, fertilizing, irrigating or seeding. It also eliminates mud and patches where natural grass simply will not grow. No matter the season or the weather, ProGreen turf remains lush, green and beautiful all year long.Whether for dogs ( http://www.progreen.com/ turf-applications/ pet-turf/ ), playgrounds, putting greens or backyards, ProGreen cannot be matched in terms of quality and appearance. All ProGreen products are 100% made in America from start to finish in their own manufacturing facilities. With complete control over everything that goes into the products, ProGreen can confirm that their products are free of lead and other heavy metals, making them completely safe for kids, pets and any other applications. In addition, ProGreen products are the only to feature a four layer backing for increased strength and durability. And when it comes to drainage, ProGreen artificial grass is the only turf to feature the patent-pending ProFlow technology, which is a non-perforated backing that increased drainage capacity by 100%.Be sure to contact ProGreen at 855-464- 8873 or visit http://www.progreen.com to learn more about the many benefits of ProGreen synthetic grass and to get it installed at your Plano home.ProGreen Synthetic Grass is the nation's premier supplier of high quality artificial turf. Their artificial grass products are ideal for lawns, dog runs, putting greens, athletic fields, playgrounds, child care facilities and more. With two manufacturing plants in the US, all of the company's products are 100% made in the USA from start to finish. For more information about ProGreen, visit www.Progreen.com or call 1-855-464-8873.