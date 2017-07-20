 
News By Tag
* Artificial Grass
* Astro Turf
* Artificial Turf
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Home
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Plano
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
26252423222120

ProGreen Synthetic Grass Enters Plano, Texas Market

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Artificial Grass
* Astro Turf
* Artificial Turf

Industry:
* Home

Location:
* Plano - Texas - US

Subject:
* Partnerships

PLANO, Texas - July 26, 2017 - PRLog -- ProGreen Synthetic Grass is proud to announce that R & R Landscape is the official ProGreen Synthetic Grass dealer serving Plano and the surrounding areas. Now, Plano residents will have access to ProGreen's full line of high quality, American made artificial grass products.

As ProGreen's products set the standard for quality in the industry, it was only natural to pair with Plano's leading artificial grass installer, making R & R Landscape the only choice for ProGreen's representative in the area. R & R Landscape has been in business since 1992, nearly as long as ProGreen. With so many years of landscape experience in Plano, they have mastered all of the problems of the local terrain and climate. His customers receive nothing but first class service, as evidenced by the many years R & R Landscape has received the Angie's List Super Service Award. Some of their past clients include the Fort Worth Zoo, Make a Wish Foundation, City of Lake Worth Animal Shelter and University Park, to name a few.

ProGreen synthetic grass provides the solutions to nearly all problems associated with natural grass while also conserving water. It is low maintenance, requiring no mowing, trimming, weeding, fertilizing, irrigating or seeding. It also eliminates mud and patches where natural grass simply will not grow. No matter the season or the weather, ProGreen turf remains lush, green and beautiful all year long.

Whether for dogs (http://www.progreen.com/turf-applications/pet-turf/), playgrounds, putting greens or backyards, ProGreen cannot be matched in terms of quality and appearance. All ProGreen products are 100% made in America from start to finish in their own manufacturing facilities. With complete control over everything that goes into the products, ProGreen can confirm that their products are free of lead and other heavy metals, making them completely safe for kids, pets and any other applications. In addition, ProGreen products are the only to feature a four layer backing for increased strength and durability. And when it comes to drainage, ProGreen artificial grass is the only turf to feature the patent-pending ProFlow technology, which is a non-perforated backing that increased drainage capacity by 100%.

Be sure to contact ProGreen at 855-464- 8873 or visit http://www.progreen.com to learn more about the many benefits of ProGreen synthetic grass and to get it installed at your Plano home.

About ProGreen

ProGreen Synthetic Grass is the nation's premier supplier of high quality artificial turf. Their artificial grass products are ideal for lawns, dog runs, putting greens, athletic fields, playgrounds, child care facilities and more. With two manufacturing plants in the US, all of the company's products are 100% made in the USA from start to finish. For more information about ProGreen, visit www.Progreen.com or call 1-855-464-8873.

Contact
Laura Everett
***@progreen.com
End
Source:ProGreen International
Email:***@progreen.com Email Verified
Tags:Artificial Grass, Astro Turf, Artificial Turf
Industry:Home
Location:Plano - Texas - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
ProGreen Synthetic Grass News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share