Southern California Super Lawyers Recognizes 13 Snell & Wilmer Attorneys
Super Lawyers is a listing of lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The selection process is multi-phased and includes independent research, peer nominations and peer evaluations. Super Lawyers was first published in 1991 by Law & Politics and was acquired by Thomson Reuters, Legal in February 2010. Thomson Reuters is a leading source of intelligent information for businesses and professionals.
The following Snell & Wilmer attorneys have been selected for inclusion in the 2017 Southern California Super Lawyers rankings:
• Richard A. Derevan*, Appellate
• Roger A. Grad, Tax
• Steven T. Graham, Business Litigation
• Susan Grueneberg, Franchise/Dealership
• Cary D. Jones, Real Estate
• Timothy J. Kay, Estate & Probate
• William S. O'Hare*, Business Litigation
• Glenn Trost, IP Litigation
*Lawyer who is listed in the Top 50: 2017 Orange County Super Lawyers
In addition, the following Snell & Wilmer attorneys in California have been selected for inclusion in the 2017 Southern California Rising Stars list. The selection process for Rising Stars is the same as the Super Lawyers selection process except that to be eligible for inclusion a candidate must be either 40 years old or younger, or in practice for 10 years or less, and candidates do not go through the peer evaluation by practice area. The following Snell & Wilmer attorneys have been selected for inclusion in the 2017 Southern California Rising Stars rankings:
• Anthony J. Ippolito, Mergers & Acquisitions
• Irina Ling (Rospotnyuk)
• Joshua Schneiderman, Mergers & Acquisitions
• Jeffrey Singletary, Business Litigation
• Jason T. Yu, Business Litigation
About Snell & Wilmer
Founded in 1938, Snell & Wilmer is a full-service business law firm with more than 400 attorneys practicing in nine locations throughout the western United States and in Mexico, including Orange County and Los Angeles, California; Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona; Denver, Colorado; Las Vegas and Reno, Nevada; Salt Lake City, Utah; and Los Cabos, Mexico. The firm represents clients ranging from large, publicly traded corporations to small businesses, individuals and entrepreneurs. For more information, visit www.swlaw.com.
