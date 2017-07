Danville Post-Acute Rehabs Celebrates Residents 103 Birthday!

End

-- Danville Post-Acute Rehab was overjoyed to have Mayor Renee Morgan of Danville come visit the skilled nursing facility. This wasn't the first time Danville Post-Acute Rehab had the mayor visit their facility but it was definitely a first for such a special birthday. One of the residents at Danville Post-Acute Rehab was celebrating her 103 birthday and the Mayor made a special visit. Mayor Morgan was able to participate in a celebration of one of our resident's birthday who just turned 103 this month. The resident's daughter gave a lovely speech and thanked all the staff at Danville Post-Acute Rehab for proving such compassionate care, along with the best service she could possibly ask for.Danville Post-Acute Rehabs, Administrator, Taylor Ellis, said,"Mayor Morgan was really impressed by the kindness and helpfulness of the facility staff. Everyone at Danville Post-Acute Rehab was honored to receive such delightful compliments and grateful that Mayor Renee Morgan was about to be a part of the birthday celebration. We hope everyone who joined us for the celebration, family, friends, and members of the community had a wonderful time! I know our staff and residents did!"Danville Post Acute Rehab is excited for many more birthday celebrations that bring family, staff, friends and the community of Danville together.Danville Post-Acute Rehab. ( http://www.danvillerehab.com/