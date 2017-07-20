News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Danville Post-Acute Rehabs Celebrates Residents 103 Birthday!
Danville Post-Acute Rehabs, Administrator, Taylor Ellis, said,
"Mayor Morgan was really impressed by the kindness and helpfulness of the facility staff. Everyone at Danville Post-Acute Rehab was honored to receive such delightful compliments and grateful that Mayor Renee Morgan was about to be a part of the birthday celebration. We hope everyone who joined us for the celebration, family, friends, and members of the community had a wonderful time! I know our staff and residents did!"
Danville Post Acute Rehab is excited for many more birthday celebrations that bring family, staff, friends and the community of Danville together.
Danville Post-Acute Rehab. (http://www.danvillerehab.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse