 
News By Tag
* Skilled nursing facility
* Healthcare
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* San Ramon
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
26252423222120


Danville Post-Acute Rehabs Celebrates Residents 103 Birthday!

 
SAN RAMON, Calif. - July 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Danville Post-Acute Rehab was overjoyed to have Mayor Renee Morgan of Danville come visit the skilled nursing facility. This wasn't the first time Danville Post-Acute Rehab had the mayor visit their facility but it was definitely a first for such a special birthday. One of the residents at Danville Post-Acute Rehab was celebrating her 103 birthday and the Mayor made a special visit. Mayor Morgan was able to participate in a celebration of one of our resident's birthday who just turned 103 this month. The resident's daughter gave a lovely speech and thanked all the staff at Danville Post-Acute Rehab for proving such compassionate care, along with the best service she could possibly ask for.

Danville Post-Acute Rehabs, Administrator, Taylor Ellis, said,

"Mayor Morgan was really impressed by the kindness and helpfulness of the facility staff. Everyone at Danville Post-Acute Rehab was honored to receive such delightful compliments and grateful that Mayor Renee Morgan was about to be a part of the birthday celebration. We hope everyone who joined us for the celebration, family, friends, and members of the community had a wonderful time! I know our staff and residents did!"

Danville Post Acute Rehab is excited for many more birthday celebrations that bring family, staff, friends and the community of Danville together.

Danville Post-Acute Rehab. (http://www.danvillerehab.com/)
End
Source:Danville Post-Acute Rehab
Email:***@nahci.com Email Verified
Tags:Skilled nursing facility, Healthcare
Industry:Health
Location:San Ramon - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
North American Health Care, Inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share