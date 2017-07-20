News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Verdant Kitchen™ Co-Founder and CEO Ross Harding to Speak at Encourage Health Education Lecture
The presentation will take place at the Savannah Morning News Auditorium, 1375 Chatham Parkway, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required, as a healthy lunch will be provided.
Harding, a longtime energy consultant and native of Australia, is the co-founder and CEO of Verdant Kitchen, a gourmet and wellness company that crafts artisan foods and beverages with a focus on the health benefits of the ginger and turmeric family of spices.
The company is the result of a collaboration between Harding and Savannah businessman Howard Morrison. It features products made of ginger and other foods including organic ingredients grown at Morrison's historic Lebanon Plantation in Savannah.
Their effort was launched after they learned Savannah's soil was perfect for growing ginger, which is a booming business in Harding's native Australia. By mid 2013, Verdant Kitchen had developed a product line and, by early 2014, Harding was sampling the products in regional farmers markets.
Now, Verdant Kitchen's ginger, galangal and turmeric are delivered to customers through a network of distributors, gourmet and wellness retailers, farmers' markets and internet sales.
The Savannah Urban Garden Alliance (SUGA) has been selected to receive a $1,000 Encourage Health grant that will be presented during the Aug. 22 luncheon. SUGA is one of four local nonprofits selected to receive donations as part of the 2017 lecture series to recognize their efforts in promoting healthy homegrown food by developing gardens at local schools and educating students on basic gardening skills.
This is the fourth year enmarket has partnered with Healthy Savannah, Sandfly Family Dental, Gulfstream Aerospace Corp., Hoist Water, Savannah Morning News, Savannah Magazine and GPB Savannah – WSVH 91.1/WWIO 89.9 to host the Encourage Health Education Series.
The series features four lunchtime presentations from respected experts who share insights on nutrition and fitness plus general tips for healthy living.
To RSVP for the Aug. 22 luncheon, visit http://healthysavannah.org/
ABOUT ENMARKET
Founded as Interstate Stations in 1963 by Robert Demere, Enmark Stations, Inc., which recently rebranded as enmarket, is a family-run business committed to offering its customers top-notch service and superior products. Today, the Savannah-based company, which celebrated its 50-year anniversary in 2013, operates 60 stores in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.
Enmarket's mission is to Enrich Life! Stores offer freshly prepared food and healthy snacks, high-quality double filtered gasoline, beverages, lottery services and more. Enmarket customers can save up to $.10 per gallon by using the company's Cash Card, a reloadable stored-value card that can be used directly at the pump. Coupons, promotions, and a location finder are available on the free mobile app.
For more information on enmarket, please call 912-236-1331 or visit www.enmarket.com. Follow enmarket on Twitter at @enmarkenjoy.
CONTACT
Matt Clements
Director of Marketing
enmarket
MClements@enmarkstations.com
MEDIA CONTACT
Cynthia Wright
Director of Communications
Carriage Trade PR
Cecilia Russo Marketing
912.856.9075
www.carriagetradepr.com
cynthia.wright@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse