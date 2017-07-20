News By Tag
CougarShield™ Establishes Strategic Partnership In Oman
CougarShield International and Ozone Oman forges strategic partnership to bring in CougarShield™ Titanium coatings to Oman.
As one of the World leading manufacturer and distributor of technological coating solutions, CougarShield International aims to use our portfolio of products and unique selling proposition to differentiate our offers, as we seek to develop the most attractive, and profitable partnerships in the world.
"CougarShield International is pleased to appoint Ozone Oman as our strategic partner for the Oman market. Ozone Oman's reputation in ensuring the highest quality standards in their work and their steadfast belief in using environmentally friendly products contributed to this favorable partnership. We will be actively supporting Ozone Oman to make our products available to customers in Oman, and contribute to Ozone Oman's mission in being a part of fighting climate changes and energy saving campaigns." said CougarShield's Commercial Director Vincent Soh.
"Ozone Oman is proud to bring the CougarShield's range of products into Oman. It fits Ozone Oman's core values of spreading environmental awareness through the use of green products. At the same time, our customers benefit by having good quality products and a team of experts that grooms their cars to a brand-new look." said Ozone Oman's Managing Director Alaa Jarrar.
About CougarShield International
CougarShield International is headquartered in Singapore, and is renowned for its proprietary Nano Titanium coatings. When applied onto surfaces of automotive or buildings, CougarShield™
About Ozone Oman
Ozone Oman is Oman's leading company in automotive grooming with a key focus on the latest technologies in automotive protection and repair that complies with environmental needs and energy saving. The current portfolio of products includes high performance window films, patented technologies for smart repairs, anti-rust and corrosion as well the latest CougarShield's™
For more information or business opportunities, visit our website at http://www.CougarShield.com.
SOURCE: PR16008 | CougarShield International Pte Ltd
CougarShield International
***@cougarshield.com
