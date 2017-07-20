 
News By Tag
* Cougarshield
* Paint Protection
* Glass Coating
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Automotive
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Muscat
  Muscat
  Oman
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
26252423222120

CougarShield™ Establishes Strategic Partnership In Oman

CougarShield International and Ozone Oman forges strategic partnership to bring in CougarShield™ Titanium coatings to Oman.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Cougarshield
Paint Protection
Glass Coating

Industry:
Automotive

Location:
Muscat - Muscat - Oman

Subject:
Partnerships

MUSCAT, Oman - July 26, 2017 - PRLog -- CougarShield International and Ozone Oman today announced that they have forged a strategic partnership and plan to bring to customers in Oman the innovative high performance products of CougarShield™ Titanium coatings.

As one of the World leading manufacturer and distributor of technological coating solutions, CougarShield International aims to use our portfolio of products and unique selling proposition to differentiate our offers, as we seek to develop the most attractive, and profitable partnerships in the world.

"CougarShield International is pleased to appoint Ozone Oman as our strategic partner for the Oman market. Ozone Oman's reputation in ensuring the highest quality standards in their work and their steadfast belief in using environmentally friendly products contributed to this favorable partnership. We will be actively supporting Ozone Oman to make our products available to customers in Oman, and contribute to Ozone Oman's mission in being a part of fighting climate changes and energy saving campaigns." said CougarShield's Commercial Director Vincent Soh.

"Ozone Oman is proud to bring the CougarShield's range of products into Oman. It fits Ozone Oman's core values of spreading environmental awareness through the use of green products. At the same time, our customers benefit by having good quality products and a team of experts that grooms their cars to a brand-new look." said Ozone Oman's Managing Director Alaa Jarrar.

About CougarShield International

CougarShield International is headquartered in Singapore, and is renowned for its proprietary Nano Titanium coatings. When applied onto surfaces of automotive or buildings, CougarShield™ coatings forms a protective layer that protects and maintains the original condition of the coated surface, provides superb properties such as gloss enhancement, hydrophobic water barrier protection as well as superior hardness, and expansion & contraction adaptability. Water-based and non-toxic, CougarShield's™ unique water-based formulation is also eco-friendly with no negative impact on the environment.

About Ozone Oman

Ozone Oman is Oman's leading company in automotive grooming with a key focus on the latest technologies in automotive protection and repair that complies with environmental needs and energy saving. The current portfolio of products includes high performance window films, patented technologies for smart repairs, anti-rust and corrosion as well the latest CougarShield's™ water based coatings incorporating Nano-Titanium technology. Coupled with a highly motivated team of employees dedicated to Quality and Productivity, Ozone Oman aims to provide customers with highly reliable products and services at competitive price with better product flexibility, consistency and optimum service.

For more information or business opportunities, visit our website at http://www.CougarShield.com.

SOURCE: PR16008 | CougarShield International Pte Ltd

Contact
CougarShield International
***@cougarshield.com
End
Source:
Email:***@cougarshield.com Email Verified
Tags:Cougarshield, Paint Protection, Glass Coating
Industry:Automotive
Location:Muscat - Muscat - Oman
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
CougarShield International PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share