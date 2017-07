CougarShield™ Establishes Strategic Partnership In Oman

CougarShield International and Ozone Oman forges strategic partnership to bring in CougarShield™ Titanium coatings to Oman.

-- CougarShield International and Ozone Oman today announced that they have forged a strategic partnership and plan to bring to customers in Oman the innovative high performance products of CougarShield™Titanium coatings.As one of the World leading manufacturer and distributor of technological coating solutions, CougarShield International aims to use our portfolio of products and unique selling proposition to differentiate our offers, as we seek to develop the most attractive, and profitable partnerships in the world."CougarShield International is pleased to appoint Ozone Oman as our strategic partner for the Oman market. Ozone Oman's reputation in ensuring the highest quality standards in their work and their steadfast belief in using environmentally friendly products contributed to this favorable partnership. We will be actively supporting Ozone Oman to make our products available to customers in Oman, and contribute to Ozone Oman's mission in being a part of fighting climate changes and energy saving campaigns." said CougarShield's Commercial Director Vincent Soh."Ozone Oman is proud to bring the CougarShield's range of products into Oman. It fits Ozone Oman's core values of spreading environmental awareness through the use of green products. At the same time, our customers benefit by having good quality products and a team of experts that grooms their cars to a brand-new look." said Ozone Oman's Managing Director Alaa Jarrar.About CougarShield InternationalCougarShield International is headquartered in Singapore, and is renowned for its proprietary Nano Titanium coatings. When applied onto surfaces of automotive or buildings, CougarShield™coatings forms a protective layer that protects and maintains the original condition of the coated surface, provides superb properties such as gloss enhancement, hydrophobic water barrier protection as well as superior hardness, and expansion & contraction adaptability. Water-based and non-toxic, CougarShield's™unique water-based formulation is also eco-friendly with no negative impact on the environment.About Ozone OmanOzone Oman is Oman's leading company in automotive grooming with a key focus on the latest technologies in automotive protection and repair that complies with environmental needs and energy saving. The current portfolio of products includes high performance window films, patented technologies for smart repairs, anti-rust and corrosion as well the latest CougarShield's™water based coatings incorporating Nano-Titanium technology. Coupled with a highly motivated team of employees dedicated to Quality and Productivity, Ozone Oman aims to provide customers with highly reliable products and services at competitive price with better product flexibility, consistency and optimum service.For more information or business opportunities, visit our website at http://www.CougarShield.com SOURCE: PR16008 | CougarShield International Pte Ltd