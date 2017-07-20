 
Beacon Publishing Group Releases "The Ice Maiden" by Author B.D. Smith In Audiobook Format

Beacon Publishing Group has just released "The Ice Maiden" written by author B.D Smith and narrated by Doug Greene in audiobook format. Available worldwide, download your copy today!
 
 
"The Ice Maiden" By B.D. Smith
NEW YORK - July 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Beacon Publishing Group has just released "The Ice Maiden" written by author B.D Smith and narrated by Doug Greene in audiobook format. Available worldwide, download your copy today!

A serial killer is abducting, torturing, and murdering young women in a small community in central Maine. Seeming to select his victims at random, he acts out the rituals of the Spanish Inquisition before committing their bodies to the sacred waters of nearby Sebec Lake.

Anne Quinn, an investigator for the Piscataquis County sheriff's office, and Detective Douglas Bateman with the Major Crimes Unit of the Maine State Police join forces in tracking him down. Hiding in plain sight, the killer is clearly from the local community and plays a deadly "catch me if you can" game with Quinn and Bateman. He seems determined to humiliate them and demonstrate his superior intellect, leading them to suspect that perhaps there is a deeper motive and purpose behind his string of murders.

Download your copy of "The Ice Maiden" written by B.D. Smith and narrated by Doug Greene in audiobook format on Audible here:

https://www.audible.com/pd/Mysteries-Thrillers/The-Ice-Ma...

The official website for Beacon Publishing Group may be found at www.beaconpublishinggroup.com

Follow Beacon Publishing Group on Twitter @BeaconPubGroup

For more information on upcoming releases or services offered contact info@beaconpublishinggroup.com

