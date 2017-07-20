News By Tag
Military Makeover® TV Show Honors Veteran with Home Reveal in Lake Worth, Fla
Show partners with decorators, landscapers, and other renovation specialists in an effort to give back to veterans.
The reveal is expected to begin at approximately 3 p.m. All are welcome to come out and show support.
Sgt. Tague served three tours in Iraq, seeing combat in the Second Battle of Fallujah, which featured some of the heaviest combat U.S. Marines engaged in since the Vietnam War. After returning from his final tour, Tague found his calling: serving veterans as an employee of the Department of Veterans Affairs.
In the fall, Tague plans to start working toward his Master's degree in social work to advance within the VA and serve veterans in an even more impactful way.
Military Makeover is hosted by actor and former Marine Corps Drill Instructor R. Lee Ermey, "The Gunny," famous for his Golden Globe-nominated performance in Stanley Kubrick's Full Metal Jacket.
Mr. Ermey and Military Makeover's dedicated sponsors are committed to giving back to the military by assisting veterans and their families in need of improved housing solutions.
The goal of Military Makeover is reflected in its motto Respect, Rebuild, Repay:
•Respecting those who have served our country.
•Rebuilding the homes, and often the lives, of these brave service men and women.
•Repaying veterans for the service and sacrifices they've made for us.
Season 11, featuring the Tague family, will premiere on September 1, 2017 on Lifetime TV at 7:30 a.m.
About Military Makeover®
From the producers of the award-winning home decorating and remodeling show, Designing Spaces®, Military Makeover is a very special mini-series dedicated to giving back to members of our military and their loved ones. Join us as our host, retired United States Marine Corps Staff Sergeant R. Lee Ermey, aka "The Gunny, enlists the help of decorators, designers, landscapers and other home renovation experts to change the living situation – and the lives – of these deserving families.
All episodes are available at http://www.militarymakeover.tv.
