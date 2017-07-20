 
News By Tag
* Entertainment
* Military
* Home Makeover
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Deerfield Beach
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
26252423222120


Military Makeover® TV Show Honors Veteran with Home Reveal in Lake Worth, Fla

Show partners with decorators, landscapers, and other renovation specialists in an effort to give back to veterans.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Entertainment
* Military
* Home Makeover

Industry:
* Entertainment

Location:
* Deerfield Beach - Florida - US

Subject:
* Events

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - July 26, 2017 - PRLog -- For the upcoming 11th season of Military Makeover, which airs on Lifetime TV, the show focuses on making over the home of Marine Corps veteran Sergeant Ed Tague and his wife Mandi. On Thursday, July 27, 2017, the Military Makeover team will be filming the reveal of the Tagues' renovated home at 3702 Lake Osborne Drive in Lake Worth, Fla.

The reveal is expected to begin at approximately 3 p.m. All are welcome to come out and show support.

Sgt. Tague served three tours in Iraq, seeing combat in the Second Battle of Fallujah, which featured some of the heaviest combat U.S. Marines engaged in since the Vietnam War. After returning from his final tour, Tague found his calling: serving veterans as an employee of the Department of Veterans Affairs.

In the fall, Tague plans to start working toward his Master's degree in social work to advance within the VA and serve veterans in an even more impactful way.

Military Makeover is hosted by actor and former Marine Corps Drill Instructor R. Lee Ermey, "The Gunny," famous for his Golden Globe-nominated performance in Stanley Kubrick's Full Metal Jacket.

Mr. Ermey and Military Makeover's dedicated sponsors are committed to giving back to the military by assisting veterans and their families in need of improved housing solutions.

The goal of Military Makeover is reflected in its motto Respect, Rebuild, Repay:

Respecting those who have served our country.
Rebuilding the homes, and often the lives, of these brave service men and women.
Repaying veterans for the service and sacrifices they've made for us.

Season 11, featuring the Tague family, will premiere on September 1, 2017 on Lifetime TV at 7:30 a.m.

About Military Makeover®

From the producers of the award-winning home decorating and remodeling show, Designing Spaces®, Military Makeover is a very special mini-series dedicated to giving back to members of our military and their loved ones. Join us as our host, retired United States Marine Corps Staff Sergeant R. Lee Ermey, aka "The Gunny, enlists the help of decorators, designers, landscapers and other home renovation experts to change the living situation – and the lives – of these deserving families.

All episodes are available at http://www.militarymakeover.tv.
End
Source:
Email:***@brandstar.com Email Verified
Tags:Entertainment, Military, Home Makeover
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Deerfield Beach - Florida - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
BrandStar News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share