News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
The Battlegrounds to Offer Mud Run Training
St. Louis' biggest permanent mud run obstacle course provides how-to series
The Battlegrounds, St. Louis' largest permanent mud run obstacle course, is currently offering a pre-race training program filled with drills and demonstrations to prepare athletes for its upcoming 10th bi-annual race on Sat., Sept. 23.
Training dates are Sun., Aug. 6 and Aug. 13, as well as Sat., Aug. 19 and Sept. 16 at two locations: The Battlegrounds, located at 11008 Schreckengast Rd. in Wright City, Mo. and KōR Komplex's Ninja Warrior training facility, an indoor obstacle course located at 546 First Capitol Dr. in St. Charles, Mo. The cost is $25 per training session or $75 for all four sessions. Brunch at Cedar Lake Cellars, which is adjacent to The Battlegrounds, is available for an additional $20 per person on Aug. 6 and Aug. 13.
The program is an all-inclusive experience designed to give insight and information on how to conquer The Battlegrounds. Classes at The Battlegrounds' course will show participants proper techniques for specific obstacles such as the rope climb, cargo net climb, and warped wall. The KōR Komplex class will teach advanced skills to make actual race obstacles easier to handle. Assault Fitness owner Jason Rulo, an obstacle racing veteran and The Battlegrounds' Battle Corps team member, will teach the following classes:
Sun., Aug. 6 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at The Battlegrounds
Sun., Aug. 13 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at The Battlegrounds
Sat., Aug. 19 from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at KōR Komplex
Sat., Sept. 16 from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at The Battlegrounds
All participants must be 18 years of age or older. To sign up, visit http://www.thebattlegrounds.com/train/. For more information, call (314) 569-3005 ext.114 or visit the website at http://www.thebattlegrounds.com.
Contact
Bob Holms
***@thebattlegrounds.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse