July 2017





July 2017
The Battlegrounds to Offer Mud Run Training

St. Louis' biggest permanent mud run obstacle course provides how-to series
 
 
The Battlegrounds' training program (2)
 
ST. LOUIS - July 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Join the mud movement and learn how to jump, slither, crawl and dart like a champion.

The Battlegrounds, St. Louis' largest permanent mud run obstacle course, is currently offering a pre-race training program filled with drills and demonstrations to prepare athletes for its upcoming 10th bi-annual race on Sat., Sept. 23.

Training dates are Sun., Aug. 6 and Aug. 13, as well as Sat., Aug. 19 and Sept. 16 at two locations:  The Battlegrounds, located at 11008 Schreckengast Rd. in Wright City, Mo. and KōR Komplex's Ninja Warrior training facility, an indoor obstacle course located at 546 First Capitol Dr. in St. Charles, Mo.  The cost is $25 per training session or $75 for all four sessions.  Brunch at Cedar Lake Cellars, which is adjacent to The Battlegrounds, is available for an additional $20 per person on Aug. 6 and Aug. 13.

The program is an all-inclusive experience designed to give insight and information on how to conquer The Battlegrounds.  Classes at The Battlegrounds' course will show participants proper techniques for specific obstacles such as the rope climb, cargo net climb, and warped wall.  The KōR Komplex class will teach advanced skills to make actual race obstacles easier to handle.  Assault Fitness owner Jason Rulo, an obstacle racing veteran and The Battlegrounds' Battle Corps team member, will teach the following classes:

Sun., Aug. 6 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at The Battlegrounds

Sun., Aug. 13 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at The Battlegrounds

Sat., Aug. 19 from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at KōR Komplex

Sat., Sept. 16 from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at The Battlegrounds

All participants must be 18 years of age or older.  To sign up, visit http://www.thebattlegrounds.com/train/.  For more information, call (314) 569-3005 ext.114 or visit the website at http://www.thebattlegrounds.com.

Source:The Battlegrounds
Email:***@thebattlegrounds.com
