Industry News





Food Heal Youtube Channel Just launched, First 100 subscribers will be granted free support

Newest Food Heal Youtube Channel for public to understand better natural health and simply food heal therapy against common complex chronic diseases.
 
 
TORONTO - July 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Newest Food Heal Youtube Channel has been launched for  the  public to understand better natural health and simply food heal therapy against  common complex chronic diseases.

Senior consultant, SkyBlueCross.com Maxwell Chan says:  It is terrible that publics hold the misconceptions that magic superfood or functional food can be simply applied to heal any disease.   Today, we can easy find top 10 superfoods for high blood pressure or heart attack or high cholesterol, or whatever disease.  For example:"18 Superfoods For Your Heart" on health.com.

Maxwell Chan says again: most functional foods with healing properties have to be applied under strict conditions, which is  something like prescription does. For example Black Fungus has amazing healing effect at lowering high cholesterol level, However,  if a chronic kidney disease  patient takes  it too much , kidney failure may happen easily to the patient.

David Nelson, public Relationship manager, SkyBlueCross.com Says:  the Newest food Heal  youtube channel channel [ aka: Functional Food Therapeutic Lifestyle Change Intervention Program youtube channel  ] will   publish  Newest Food Heal  on time developing news, and basic knowledge  as to functional food shopping and cooking  and general guideline of Food Heal common complex chronic Diseases.

Everyone is welcome to follows at :  https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNB7uTTDiVSOT7KJtBJZMIA first 100 subscribers will be granted more than 10 years free Newest Food Heal Consulting Email support, offered by  www.functionalfoodtherapeuticlifestylechangeintervention.com.

functionalfoodtherapeuticlifestylechangeinterventi... is owned by SkyBlueCross.com, which is famous Natural Health Care Company found in 2006 in Toronto.

