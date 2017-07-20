News By Tag
Food Heal Youtube Channel Just launched, First 100 subscribers will be granted free support
Newest Food Heal Youtube Channel for public to understand better natural health and simply food heal therapy against common complex chronic diseases. First 100 Subscribers will be granted 10 years free online email support
Senior consultant, SkyBlueCross.com Maxwell Chan says: It is terrible that publics hold the misconceptions that magic superfood or functional food can be simply applied to heal any disease. Today, we can easy find top 10 superfoods for high blood pressure or heart attack or high cholesterol, or whatever disease. For example:"18 Superfoods For Your Heart" on health.com.
Maxwell Chan says again: most functional foods with healing properties have to be applied under strict conditions, which is something like prescription does. For example Black Fungus has amazing healing effect at lowering high cholesterol level, However, if a chronic kidney disease patient takes it too much , kidney failure may happen easily to the patient.
David Nelson, public Relationship manager, SkyBlueCross.com Says: the Newest food Heal youtube channel channel [ aka: Functional Food Therapeutic Lifestyle Change Intervention Program youtube channel ] will publish Newest Food Heal on time developing news, and basic knowledge as to functional food shopping and cooking and general guideline of Food Heal common complex chronic Diseases.
Everyone is welcome to follows at : https://www.youtube.com/
functionalfoodtherapeuticlifestylechangeinterventi... is owned by SkyBlueCross.com, which is famous Natural Health Care Company found in 2006 in Toronto.
