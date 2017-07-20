Free Video Resources Complement Award-Winning Book
FORESTHILL, Calif. - July 26, 2017 - PRLog -- As they approach the first anniversary of its publication, the authors of "Thirty Days To Natural Blood Pressure Control" have released some exciting new free videos that complement their popular book. Recorded with Randy Alvarez, host of the nationally syndicated "Wellness Hour," these videos draw attention to the worldwide epidemic of high blood pressure and call attention to natural strategies for treatment as featured in their book. As one health professional said in an Amazon review, " In reading the book I found that it is VERY SOUND information. It is well written in a user-friendly manner---really, what most people need. In checking in with my relative [who read the book]...it has been more than 30 days and his blood pressure is down to normal readings. This book does provide solutions, I will continue to recommend it to others."