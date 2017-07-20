Free Video Resources Complement Award-Winning Book

 
Industry News





FORESTHILL, Calif. - July 26, 2017 - PRLog -- As they approach the first anniversary of its publication, the authors of "Thirty Days To Natural Blood Pressure Control" have released some exciting new free videos that complement their popular book. Recorded with Randy Alvarez, host of the nationally syndicated "Wellness Hour," these videos draw attention to the worldwide epidemic of high blood pressure and call attention to natural strategies for treatment as featured in their book. As one health professional said in an Amazon review, " In reading the book I found that it is VERY SOUND information. It is well written in a user-friendly manner---really, what most people need. In checking in with my relative [who read the book]...it has been more than 30 days and his blood pressure is down to normal readings. This book does provide solutions, I will continue to recommend it to others."

Not only has "Thirty Days to Natural Blood Pressure Control" ranked consistently among the top 20  preventive medicine sellers on Amazon's Kindle (https://www.amazon.com/Thirty-Natural-Blood-Pressure-Cont...) , it just won a silver medal eLit award, ranking it among the top three electronic health publications of 2017 (See: http://elitawards.com/2017_results.php) .

Check out the free life-changing videos at the following locations:

·         Reversing High Blood Pressure in 30 Days: https://youtu.be/rnnGYSuC6T4



·         Lowering Blood Pressure Naturally: https://youtu.be/NwHkmDF-VcI

·         Supplements to Lower Blood Pressure: https://youtu.be/zK6EPLvK_dU

·         Blood Pressure Meds That May Be Harmful: https://youtu.be/hsK1G0OykZg

Don't miss this opportunity to draw attention to this valuable resource as well as benefit yourself with these great life changing videos.

Media Contact
Sonja DeRose
580-504-7043
sonja.derose@yahoo.com
Source:CompassHealth Consulting Press
