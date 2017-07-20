 
News By Tag
* MLS
* UPSL
* NASL
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Sports
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
26252423222120

United Premier Soccer League Announces Dynamos FC as Northwest Conference Expansion Team

San Ramon (Calif.)-Based Pro Development Team Joins UPSL for 2017 Fall Season
 
 
Dynamos_FC
Dynamos_FC
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* MLS
* UPSL
* NASL

Industry:
* Sports

Location:
* Los Angeles - California - US

LOS ANGELES - July 26, 2017 - PRLog -- The United Premier Soccer League (UPSL) is excited to announce Dynamos Football Club as a new team member starting with the 2017 Fall Season.

Based in San Ramon, Calif., Dynamos FC will begin UPSL play in the Northwest Conference.

United Premier Soccer League Commissioner Yan Skwara said, "Dynamos FC did not take long to establish themselves on the Pro Development scene in Northern California behind the leadership of Rory O'Conner. We are confident the team's ownership will make them a success both on and off the field  in the UPSL. The UPSL Northwest Conference continues to grow with quality teams, and we're pleased to see it grow with Dynamos FC as part of the mix. We wish Dynamos FC the best of luck as it prepares for the upcoming season."

Dynamos FC is owned and operated by Rory O'Connor, an entrepreneur and soccer coach. O'Connor, 42, most recently served as a coach for the Livermore (Calif.) Las Positas College women's team.

Dynamos FC Owner Rory O'Connor said, "We were having a look around at the leagues, and the UPSL was the next step for us. It's a good level, well organized and growing, and we're growing so we think it's a good fit. We can grow together."

Dynamos FC has played one season on the pro development level, but O'Connor decided it was time to transition his club to the UPSL.

"I feel we're of a decent standard and can push the line up here," O'Connor said. "We don't have any illusions about running away with anything, but there's plenty of room to stretch our legs."

The team will play UPSL games at Las Positas College (3000 Campus Hill Dr., Livermore, CA 94551) but is currently exploring venue options compliant with the UPSL's Minimum Standards. The club will soon announce its upcoming game schedule.

About Dynamos Football Club

Dynamos Football Club is an American Soccer club currently based in Livermore, Calif., and a new member of the United Premier Soccer League. Dynamos FC will begin play in the UPSL's Pro Premier Division.

Founded in 2016, Dynamos FC can participate in the qualifying rounds for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup through their affiliation and membership with the UPSL, the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).

Contact:
Rory O'Connor
Direct: 925-984-7269
Email: doc@clubdynamosfc.com
Website: www.clubdynamosfc.com

United Premier Soccer League

The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 70 teams in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina and Utah. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 100-plus teams targeted for 2018 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining either UPSL Pro Premier Division or Championship Division minimum standards.

UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).

More information about UPSL can be found at http://www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/upslsoccer) and Twitter (@upslsoccer).

Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 310-415-5691

Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 951-675-3963
End
Source:United Premier Soccer League
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:MLS, UPSL, NASL
Industry:Sports
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
United Premier Soccer League - UPSL News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share