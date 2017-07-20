News By Tag
United Premier Soccer League Announces Dynamos FC as Northwest Conference Expansion Team
San Ramon (Calif.)-Based Pro Development Team Joins UPSL for 2017 Fall Season
Based in San Ramon, Calif., Dynamos FC will begin UPSL play in the Northwest Conference.
United Premier Soccer League Commissioner Yan Skwara said, "Dynamos FC did not take long to establish themselves on the Pro Development scene in Northern California behind the leadership of Rory O'Conner. We are confident the team's ownership will make them a success both on and off the field in the UPSL. The UPSL Northwest Conference continues to grow with quality teams, and we're pleased to see it grow with Dynamos FC as part of the mix. We wish Dynamos FC the best of luck as it prepares for the upcoming season."
Dynamos FC is owned and operated by Rory O'Connor, an entrepreneur and soccer coach. O'Connor, 42, most recently served as a coach for the Livermore (Calif.) Las Positas College women's team.
Dynamos FC Owner Rory O'Connor said, "We were having a look around at the leagues, and the UPSL was the next step for us. It's a good level, well organized and growing, and we're growing so we think it's a good fit. We can grow together."
Dynamos FC has played one season on the pro development level, but O'Connor decided it was time to transition his club to the UPSL.
"I feel we're of a decent standard and can push the line up here," O'Connor said. "We don't have any illusions about running away with anything, but there's plenty of room to stretch our legs."
The team will play UPSL games at Las Positas College (3000 Campus Hill Dr., Livermore, CA 94551) but is currently exploring venue options compliant with the UPSL's Minimum Standards. The club will soon announce its upcoming game schedule.
About Dynamos Football Club
Dynamos Football Club is an American Soccer club currently based in Livermore, Calif., and a new member of the United Premier Soccer League. Dynamos FC will begin play in the UPSL's Pro Premier Division.
Founded in 2016, Dynamos FC can participate in the qualifying rounds for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup through their affiliation and membership with the UPSL, the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
Contact:
Rory O'Connor
Direct: 925-984-7269
Email: doc@clubdynamosfc.com
Website: www.clubdynamosfc.com
United Premier Soccer League
The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 70 teams in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina and Utah. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 100-plus teams targeted for 2018 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining either UPSL Pro Premier Division or Championship Division minimum standards.
UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
More information about UPSL can be found at http://www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/
Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 310-415-5691
Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@
Direct: 951-675-3963
