Kerry Colvett of G4S Appointed Board President of Habitat for Humanity of Palm Beach County

Kerry Colvett, VP Bid Management & Sales Support for G4S Secure Solutions (USA)
- July 26, 2017
-- Kerry Colvett of G4SSecure Solutions was recently appointed President of the Board at Habitat for Humanity of Palm Beach County, having previously served as Board Secretary. Ms. Colvett is the first woman to serve in this position in the 31-year history of Habitat for Humanity of Palm Beach County. She began volunteering with Habitat in 2011 and has served on its Board for two years. Ms. Colvett has served on the Habitat for Humanity of Palm Beach County Development Committee for two years and has served as a Team Captain for the Women Build program for three years. She recently embarked on a Habitat for Humanity Global Village trip to India with Habitat for Humanity International to build homes overseas.
Kerry Colvett joined G4S (then the Wackenhut Corporation)
in 1996 and spent nine years in Business Development on the Florida west coast where she was a two-time national Salesperson of the year and five-time sales performance award winner. In 2006, she was promoted to Vice President for Strategic Accounts and relocated to the corporation's headquarters in Palm Beach County where she has served in a variety of business development and sales management roles. Her current focus is on the development and implementation of the corporation's solution sales strategy as well as overseeing a team of seven bid managers supporting all strategic and global bid opportunities.
