impact Virtual Services welcomes ZenToe

impact Virtual Services is pleased and proud to announce the signing of ZenToes as their newest client.

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

* Nonprofit

* Impact

* Wisconsin Industry:

* Business Location:

* Madison - Wisconsin - US

Contact

Marivic Valencia

***@impactvs.com Marivic Valencia

End

-- impact Virtual Services welcomes ZenToesJuly 27, 2017, Madison, Wisconsin –impact Virtual Services is pleased and proud to announce the signing of ZenToes as their newest client. As the leading virtual services provider supporting small- to medium-size businesses and associations, it's another perfect fit for the impact team."We're thrilled with the response to the ZenToes line. Everything we do, from product design to local, high-quality packaging, is done with happy, comfortable, active people in mind," shares Sarah Shook, Owner, ZenToes. "After working successfully with their sister company, Calls On Call, we know the impact business model and work culture will help us continue our important work keeping people happily on their feet!""We're excited to support such a dynamic and vital company. We love how ZenToes not only normalizes common foot problems, but normalizes people with common foot problems continuing to lead active, pain-free lives," adds Jodi Fisher, CEO, impact Virtual Services.About impact Virtual Servicesimpact Virtual Services was founded in 2006 by Jodi Fisher, and has successfully supported many business owners and associations throughout the world. Now expanded into a robust team, impact's extensive experience as social media experts, executive administrative assistants, and association management professionals in both small business operations and international corporations puts them in the best position to assess your needs and accomplish tasks efficiently, all with little distraction to you.Contact:Marivic ValenciaVP, Marketing and Communications, impact Virtual Services608.210.3120marivic@impactvs.comwww.impactvs.comAbout ZenToesZenToes products provide fast, holistic pain relief for bunions without surgery or embarrassment. Our bright, energetic packaging celebrates living an active lifestyle and normalizes common foot conditions like bunions. We're passionate about living an active, balanced, and pain free life at every age.ZenToes was started by Sarah Shook after one of her family members struggled to find bunion care products that were affordable and actually worked.After testing dozens of products, we settled on the best few and began selling online. Bunion sufferers around the country found our products and loved them just as much as we did. Since then, our product line has grown and is now recommended by podiatrists, physical therapists, chiropractors, and more. All of our products are still rigorously tested on our own feet before they're approved to be sold on ZenToes.com.We're a small business based in Madison, WI.Contact:Sarah ShookOwner, ZenToeshello@zentoes.com608.210.2218www.zentoes.comAbout Calls On CallIn March 2012, James Kademan and Jodi Fisher launched Calls On Call, a shared receptionist service, to address a problem they'd experienced firsthand: lost business from an inability to field and respond to incoming calls during the day. Their primary goal was to create the illusion of a full-time receptionist at a fraction of the cost of hiring one for their clients.With a history of their clients seeing 20-30% growth within their business due to working with Calls On Call, they are excited to see that a much overlooked need has been met! As they continue to grow and add receptionists to the company, Calls On Call will begin to offer longer coverage times to meet the demands of even more businesses.Maintaining a local, customer-focused, dedicated virtual receptionist has been, and will continue to be, the driving force behind Calls On Call.Contact:James KademanOwner, Calls on Call608.210.3120james@callsoncall.com