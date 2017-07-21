 
Balloon decorations for all events now available for delivery

Balloon columns, arches, life-size character balloons for birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, all events
 
 
balloon press release.
KILLEEN, Texas - July 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Planning that special someone's birthday party, baby shower or anniversary? Looking for new ways to to add flair to your event?

Sharon's Flower Shop has an assortment of unique and traditional balloon arrangements to add color and style to any of your upcoming events.

We offer single helium filled latex and mylar balloons as well as bouquets filled with as many balloons as you need. We also have balloon centerpieces that can be used as table arrangements for your event.

Unique designs include our life-sized character balloons; balloons shaped like flowers and animals. We also have our individual latex and mylar balloons that can be used to fill the room.

We also design and deliver balloon columns, arches. For larger events, we can setup on site.

We now offer package deals on columns and centerpieces. Call (254) 690-4005 for more information.

Sharon's Flower Shop is located at 104 W Elms Road, Suite 400, Killeen.

Store hours:

Mondays-Fridays 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Saturdays 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Closed on Sundays.

Call to place orders or order online at http://www.sharonsflowershop.net/

Media Contact
Rosalyn Caldwell (Owner)
Sharon's Flower Shop
2546904005
***@yahoo.com
End
Source:
Email:***@yahoo.com Email Verified
Tags:Killeen Balloon Decorations, Balloon Designs, Birthday Balloons
Industry:Deals
Location:Killeen - Texas - United States
