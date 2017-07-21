News By Tag
Balloon decorations for all events now available for delivery
Balloon columns, arches, life-size character balloons for birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, all events
Sharon's Flower Shop has an assortment of unique and traditional balloon arrangements to add color and style to any of your upcoming events.
We offer single helium filled latex and mylar balloons as well as bouquets filled with as many balloons as you need. We also have balloon centerpieces that can be used as table arrangements for your event.
Unique designs include our life-sized character balloons; balloons shaped like flowers and animals. We also have our individual latex and mylar balloons that can be used to fill the room.
We also design and deliver balloon columns, arches. For larger events, we can setup on site.
We now offer package deals on columns and centerpieces. Call (254) 690-4005 for more information.
Sharon's Flower Shop is located at 104 W Elms Road, Suite 400, Killeen.
Store hours:
Mondays-Fridays 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
Saturdays 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Closed on Sundays.
Call to place orders or order online at http://www.sharonsflowershop.net/
Media Contact
Rosalyn Caldwell (Owner)
Sharon's Flower Shop
2546904005
***@yahoo.com
End
