National Postdoctoral Association Announces Call for Award Nominations
The 2018 NPA Distinguished Service Award will be presented at the16th NPA Annual Conference, April 6-8, 2018 in Cleveland, OH.
The award recognizes an individual who has contributed to improving the postdoctoral experience through:
• Pioneering efforts to improve postdoctoral policies, benefits, and programs.
• Influencing sustained leadership in national systemic and/or local change for the improvement of the postdoctoral experience.
• Advocating and raising awareness of significant and important issues that have significantly altered the postdoctoral scholar landscape.
• Contributing to professional development, career development and resource development for postdoctoral scholars.
• Creating agency and opportunity for postdoctoral research and advancement into academic and nonacademic careers.
Past recipients* of the award include the Center for Cancer Training at the National Cancer Institute; Ruth Kirschstein, M.D., Senior Advisor to the Director, National Institutes of Health; and the Burroughs Wellcome Fund. In 2017, the Postdoc Executive Committee at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai received the DSA.
The deadline for submitting nominations is Wednesday, September 6, 2017. The 2018 NPA DSA will be presented at the16th NPA Annual Conference, April 6-8, 2018 in Cleveland, OH. For details on submitting a nomination, visit this page: http://www.nationalpostdoc.org/
*Title at the time the award was given
-###-
The NPA is a nonprofit, 501(c)3 educational association headquartered in Rockville, MD. Founded in 2003, the NPA seeks to provide a national voice for postdoctoral scholars; to facilitate positive change for postdoctoral scholars; and thereby to advance the research enterprise in the United States. The NPA serves the postdoctoral community, including more than 6,000 individual members and some 200 institutional members. The NPA provides support to the postdoctoral community through resources, toolkits, professional development and networking opportunities.
Contact
Amy Wilson
Office & Marketing Manager
awilson@nationalpostdoc.org
