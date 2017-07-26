 
St. Anne's Credit Union Sponsors 23rd Annual Free Summer Concert

 
 
Summer concert collage 2017
Summer concert collage 2017
 
FALL RIVER, Mass. - July 26, 2017 - PRLog -- The 23rd annual free summer concert sponsored by St. Anne's Credit Union attracted nearly a couple thousand people to Heritage State Park and Fall River's waterfront on Saturday, July 22.

Headlining this year's show was Eaglemania, an Eagles Tribute Band, with The Mike Moran Band opening up the day's festivities. St. Anne's brings this free event to the community in cooperation with WSAR and the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation.

"The annual free concert is a fun way to show our commitment to the local community," said Eileen M. Danahey, President and Chief Executive Officer of St. Anne's Credit Union. "At St. Anne's Credit Union, we believe strongly in giving back, and we recognize that St. Anne's would not be as successful as we are today without the support of the community."

As part of the celebration, concert attendees were given chairs and cell phone fans by St. Anne's employees.  St. Anne's President/CEO Eileen Danahey and WSAR radio personality Hector "Happy Hec" Gauthier also had several gift card giveaways during intermission. The Fall River Boys and Girls Club were at the concert, selling snacks for donation, supported by a $500 donation from St. Anne's, to assist the non-profit in strengthening the local youth of the community. A representative from the local Department of Children and Families was also in attendance, to give information about strengthening families and helping children in need across the Commonwealth.

If you'd like to be one of the first to know about upcoming St. Anne's Credit Union events like this one or products, "like" St. Anne's Credit Union on Facebook or stop by https://www.stannes.com – both are updated frequently with specials, events, and community news.

About St. Anne's Credit Union:

Headquartered in Fall River, MA, with over $900 million in assets and more than 58,000 members, St. Anne's Credit Union of Fall River has been providing financial products and services to SouthCoast communities since 1936.  St. Anne's Credit Union of Fall River has over 150 employees servicing eight branches including Dartmouth, Fairhaven, Fall River, New Bedford, Somerset, and Swansea. Selected by Banker and Tradesman as the #1 Credit Union in Massachusetts as well as one of the leading lenders in Bristol County, St. Anne's Credit Union of Fall River remains a not-for-profit organization.  For more information, please visit stannes.com, stop by any one of our branches or call 1-877-782-6637.

Lee Zupkofska
***@stannes.com
Click to Share