Bridgeport's Nonmetallic Mighty-Rite® Split Grounding Bushings are easy to install before or after wire has been pulled
Mighty-Rite's hinged design also makes it easier to align and adjust the bushing even in tight spots and allows it to be used as a traditional screw-on or split problem-solving bushing. View this video to see how easily it installs.
Bridgeport's Mighty-Rite solution is UL Listed and is available in 1-inch to 4-inch trade sizes.
Bridgeport's Nonmetallic Mighty-Rite Split Grounding Bushings are part of Bridgeport's full range of electrical fittings and can be found in the "Wall of Orange™" – a completely stocked selection of quality electrical fittings and innovative product solutions available from your local electrical distributorship across the U.S. and Canada.
For more information about Bridgeport's other problem solving products that help contractors become more productive on the job and in the shop, contact: Bridgeport Fittings, Inc.,705 Lordship Blvd., Stratford, CT 06615; Tel: (203) 377-5944; Fax: (203) 381-3488; or visit Bridgeport's Website at http://www.bptfittings.com.
