 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
26252423222120

Bridgeport's Nonmetallic Mighty-Rite® Split Grounding Bushings are easy to install before or after wire has been pulled

 
Mighty-Rite Split Grounding Bushing installs without tools
Mighty-Rite Split Grounding Bushing installs without tools
STRATFORD, Conn. - July 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Bridgeport Fittings' nonmetallic Mighty-Rite Split Grounding Bushings can be easily installed before pulling wire or after, eliminating expensive rework. The Bridgeport solution's innovative, self-aligning design lets contractors install the split grounding bushing without tools.

Mighty-Rite's hinged design also makes it easier to align and adjust the bushing even in tight spots and allows it to be used as a traditional screw-on or split problem-solving bushing.  View this video to see how easily it installs.

Bridgeport's Mighty-Rite solution is UL Listed and is available in 1-inch to 4-inch trade sizes.

Bridgeport's Nonmetallic Mighty-Rite Split Grounding Bushings are part of Bridgeport's full range of electrical fittings and can be found in the "Wall of Orange™" – a completely stocked selection of quality electrical fittings and innovative product solutions available from your local electrical distributorship across the U.S. and Canada.

For more information about Bridgeport's other problem solving products that help contractors become more productive on the job and in the shop, contact: Bridgeport Fittings, Inc.,705 Lordship Blvd., Stratford, CT 06615; Tel: (203) 377-5944; Fax: (203) 381-3488; or visit Bridgeport's Website at http://www.bptfittings.com.

Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/12654606/1
End
Bridgeport Fittings News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share