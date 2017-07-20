 
It's Peak Head Lice Season; What is a Parent to Do?

Summer is peak lice season and LiceDoctors Lice Removal Service educates parents with 10 little known facts to help them to be on the lookout for these unwanted critters. LiceDoctors has treated over 300,000 clients over 20 years.
 
 
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - July 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Query Wendy Beck, owner of LiceDoctors Head Lice Treatment and Nit Removal Service, about how much mis-information  is out there on head lice and she will have a lengthy list.  The company receives hundreds of calls a week from people who have a variety of questions and are confused because they have read or heard conflicting information.  Summer is peak lice season and Beck says that parents need to be prepared should they find themselves dealing with this very commonplace nuisance. The professional in-home lice treatment service, which has successfully treated over 300,000 people has compiled a list of important facts based on their many years in the field.

1.    Chemical lice treatments are no longer effective in eliminating many strains of head lice. Head lice have mutated and become resistant to many common chemical lice shampoos and other pediculicides. These lice are dubbed "super lice". A study conducted last year at Southern Illinois University confirms that lice in at least 46 states are resistant to chemical treatments.

2.    Lice eggs are impenetrable so chemical treatments will not affect them. Head lice nits have a hard shell that protects the baby bug inside. Nothing is known to to be able to pierce the shell and kill the baby bug. You have to physically extract eggs from the hair.

3.    You do not need to treat the house, when trying to kill head lice; it's all about the head. Head lice can only survive off of the head for one day. Lice require the blood and temperature of the human head to live. It is a waste of time to scrub down the house, do loads of laundry, and bag all of the toys. If you leave one nit in the head you still have a problem, while lice off the head die.

4.    Nits (lice eggs) are translucent, not white. Many people think that lice and nits are white. If you see white things in your hair, you are looking at dandruff, product residue or DEC plugs (which are sticky).

5.    Pets do not carry lice.  Lice and nits need the temperature of the human head to survive. Conditions on a pet are not optimal for lice.

6.    You can not catch a nit. The only way you can contarct a case of head lice is if a  louse climbs into your hair. That bug will lay up to 10 eggs a day and as these eggs hatch live bugs will come out and the cycle will go on. Nits are stuck to the hair and do not migrate.

7.   Inanimate objects like hairbrushes and hats are usually not responsible for the spread of head lice. Head lice are almost always spread from direct head-to-head contact. It is very unlikely that you will get lice from an inanimate object as lice need food and the proper temperature to survive.

8.    You can not kill lice with hot water in a washing machine or a hair dryer.  Lice are way heartier than that and are unaffected by the heat from these machines.

9.    Dirty hair actually protects you from head lice. The oily finish associated with dirty hair makes it harder for the lice to adhere to and climb up the hair to your head.

10.Lice are not elimniated in a one-time treatment. When eggs (nits) are first laid, they are microscopic so if any were just laid they will be missed. It is important to follow up to be sure that any residual eggs are removed.

LiceDoctors has been treating families in Kansas City and surrounding areas for several years. The company comes to your home at your convenience and uses all-natural treatment protocols; LiceDoctors is the only lice treatment service in Missouri and Kansas with a medical doctor on staff. . LiceDoctors offers a full guarantee and and has an "A" rating with the Better Business Bureau.  To make an appointment in Kansas City, Missouri call 861-226-6351 or in Kansas call 913-766-2415 or go online to https://www.licedoctors.com/missouri.html

