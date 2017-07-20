Quality Built Luxury Comes Standard At O'Dwyer Homes' The Bluffs At Jamerson, In East Cobb

End

-- Located in East Cobb, Georgia's "Best Place to Live" by Money Magazine, The Bluffs at Jamerson is centrally located in one of Atlanta's best school districts. With Lassiter High School being a National and Cobb Stem Certified School and given an A+ from the Governors' Office of Student Achievement, this Community is a perfect place to raise a family. Winding roads and rolling landscapes give way to an Enclave of 22 Executive Homes and Home Sites that boast Traditional and Craftsman Architecture. With welcoming front porches looking out to unobstructed and expansive views of Sweat Mountain, the tranquility and privacy this community affords is unmatched in the East Cobb area.Buying a home built by O'Dwyer Homes means getting the best service, materials and products while knowing your Home Builder will maintain a commitment to your bottom line. With features like their extensive trim package with 7 ¼ inch base moulding, coffered ceilings and two piece crown moulding in the living room, family room, dining room, foyer and in the upstairs hallway being standard, these homes are impressive from the moment you enter. Gorgeous 42" maple cabinets with crown moulding, granite countertops, 5 burner cook-top and Whirlpool stainless steel appliances give the homeowner the luxury they desire without adding additional cost. With all homes at The Bluffs at Jamerson being Energy Star Certified by a third party, homes keep consistent temperatures across every room, reducing allergy induced indoor pollutants and saving the homeowner up to 30% on utility bills, O'Dwyer Homes is "Bringing Value Back".With 3 move in ready homes and 10 presale lots to choose from, now is the time to see this beautiful communtiy for yourself. Tour the model at 4661 Bluffside Court, Marietta or call 678-403-2299.