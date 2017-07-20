News By Tag
Quality Built Luxury Comes Standard At O'Dwyer Homes' The Bluffs At Jamerson, In East Cobb
Buying a home built by O'Dwyer Homes means getting the best service, materials and products while knowing your Home Builder will maintain a commitment to your bottom line. With features like their extensive trim package with 7 ¼ inch base moulding, coffered ceilings and two piece crown moulding in the living room, family room, dining room, foyer and in the upstairs hallway being standard, these homes are impressive from the moment you enter. Gorgeous 42" maple cabinets with crown moulding, granite countertops, 5 burner cook-top and Whirlpool stainless steel appliances give the homeowner the luxury they desire without adding additional cost. With all homes at The Bluffs at Jamerson being Energy Star Certified by a third party, homes keep consistent temperatures across every room, reducing allergy induced indoor pollutants and saving the homeowner up to 30% on utility bills, O'Dwyer Homes is "Bringing Value Back".
With 3 move in ready homes and 10 presale lots to choose from, now is the time to see this beautiful communtiy for yourself. Tour the model at 4661 Bluffside Court, Marietta or call 678-403-2299.
http://www.odwyerhomes.com/
Contact
770-887-2177
***@odwyerhomes.com
