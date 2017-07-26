News By Tag
Maapera Signs Letter of Intent with Thurber Engineering
This marks the first time that Maapera Analytics Inc. will perform a commercial project after nearly 2 years of development and several pilot projects to prove the technology.
"This is an excellent and significant step forward for the Maapera team" and "Our discussions with the Thurber Engineer team, along with numerous other environmental consulting firms, have confirmed our team's value proposition"
Maapera Analytics Inc. is an Environmental Services Company that is combining Advanced NIRS Sensing Tools with Proprietary Machine Learning Based Analysis and Automated Visualization to improve the soil analysis and remediation activities in the world. Maapera is a business with a mission to make the world a cleaner and better place. With hundreds of thousands of contaminated sites in Canada alone we hope to have a significant impact on helping businesses and people with our technology.
Maapera launched its first commercial offering on June 5th, 2017. To find out more about Maapera please visit our website at http://www.maapera.com/
