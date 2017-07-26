 
Maapera Signs Letter of Intent with Thurber Engineering

 
 
Maapera Analytics Pilot Project Field Work
Maapera Analytics Pilot Project Field Work
EDMONTON, Alberta - July 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Maapera Analytics Inc. is pleased to announce that we have signed a letter of intent with Thurber Engineering to identify and deploy our technology on a project of their choosing.

This marks the first time that Maapera Analytics Inc. will perform a commercial project after nearly 2 years of development and several pilot projects to prove the technology.

"This is an excellent and significant step forward for the Maapera team" and "Our discussions with the Thurber Engineer team, along with numerous other environmental consulting firms, have confirmed our team's value proposition"  said Graham Kawulka, President of Maapera Analytics Inc.

Maapera Analytics Inc. is an Environmental Services Company that is combining Advanced NIRS Sensing Tools with Proprietary Machine Learning Based Analysis and Automated Visualization to improve the soil analysis and remediation activities in the world. Maapera is a business with a mission to make the world a cleaner and better place. With hundreds of thousands of contaminated sites in Canada alone we hope to have a significant impact on helping businesses and people with our technology.

Maapera launched its first commercial offering on June 5th, 2017. To find out more about Maapera please visit our website at http://www.maapera.com/

Contact
Graham Kawulka
Preston Sorenson
gkawulka@maapera.com
End
Source:
Email:***@maapera.com Email Verified
Rapid Soil Analysis, Maapera Analytics
Environment
Edmonton - Alberta - Canada
Subject:Deals
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jul 26, 2017
