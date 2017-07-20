News By Tag
New Era & Topps Partner on Caps Celebrating Historic & Modern Baseball Card Designs
Iconic Baseball Licensees also Partner on 32-Card Set with Player-Worn Cap Relic Cards Available to Fans at MLB Ballparks Surrounding National Baseball Card Day on Aug. 12
The 9FIFTY® snapback caps, which are available at NewEraCap.com, Topps.com, MLBShop.com, Lids.com, retail locations within select MLB ballparks and a handful of other retailers throughout the U.S. beginning the week of July 31, will feature all 30 MLB teams in both styles and retail for $34.
The New Era MLB 1987 Topps 9FIFTY cap features a team-color crown with the team logo used in the 1987 card design embroidered on the front, a wood-grain applique on the visor and the Topps' "The Real One!" tagline on the back. The New Era MLB 2017 Topps Chrome 9FIFTY features a team color crown with a LiquidChrome™
"This collaboration between two heritage brands aligned with Major League Baseball allows fans to rekindle their baseball memories from the past while also offering a modern twist to create additional memories for the future," said Tony DeSimone, Baseball Category Director at New Era Cap. "Topps has been a great partner in helping us design and produce these caps that will surely resonate with both longtime and newer baseball fans."
"The New Era caps are a great way to bring many baseball fans back to their childhoods while showcasing the new technologies that Topps has to offer on modern cards," said Dan Kinton, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Topps. "Seeing the Topps designs brought to life on New Era caps has been nothing short of amazing. The New Era caps really capture the essence of the card designs."
The two iconic baseball licensees also announced they are partnering on an exciting 32-card trading card set that will be available exclusively at MLB ballparks when purchasing select Topps and New Era product beginning on Aug. 1. Fans will receive one pack including eight limited-edition cards when purchasing a New Era cap and Topps Team-Card set at any participating MLB ballpark retail location. Fans will receive one card pack per purchased cap and team-card set, while supplies last.
Fans will also be able to collect cap memorabilia cards in select card packs, as New Era and Topps will be offering swatches of player-worn MLB Authentic Collection 59FIFTY® caps in relic cards (numbered to 99) randomly inserted into the card packs. The relic cards include swatches from caps worn by New Era ambassadors Jose Altuve, Dellin Betances, Mookie Betts, Josh Donaldson, Bryce Harper, Rick Porcello, Buster Posey, Kyle Schwarber, Corey Seager, Dansby Swanson and Noah Syndergaard.
National Baseball Card Day celebrates the fun of baseball and card collecting on Aug. 12. Topps, Major League Baseball, and the Major League Baseball Players Association have partnered to make National Baseball Card Day an unforgettable event with hobby shops across North America and all 30 MLB teams taking part in the festivities with in-store promotions and in-stadium giveaways.
ABOUT NEW ERA
Since 1920, New Era has been hand-crafting the finest headwear in the world. Today, with apparel and accessories (http://shop.neweracap.com/
ABOUT TOPPS
Founded in 1938, The Topps Company, Inc. is the preeminent creator and brand marketer of physical and digital sports cards, entertainment cards and collectibles, and distinctive confectionery products. Topps' leading sports and entertainment products include Major League Baseball, National Football League, Major League Soccer, UEFA Champions League, English Premier League, Bundesliga, Indian Premier League, Star Wars, WWE, UFC, Wacky Packages, Garbage Pail Kids, Mars Attacks and other trading cards, sticker album collections and collectibles. Topps' app portfolio, including Topps BUNT®, Topps HUDDLE®, TOPPS KICK® and Topps® Star Wars™: Card Trader, has been a hit with millions of fans around the world. Topps' confectionery brands include Ring Pop®, Push Pop®, Baby Bottle Pop®, Juicy Drop® Pop and Bazooka® bubble gum. Topps was acquired by Michael Eisner's Tornante Company and Madison Dearborn Partners in October 2007. For additional information, visit Topps.com and Candymania.com.
Media Contact
Jerry Milani
973-566-0870
jerry.milani@
