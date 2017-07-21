YachtMoney Available on the Apple App Store YachtMoney's new mobile trading app offers an emotionless approach to trading. 1 2 3 YachtMoney - Market Overview YachtMoney - Automated Options Strategies YachtMoney - Real-time Trade Alerts SALT LAKE CITY - July 27, 2017 - PRLog -- YACHTMONEY, the options trading platform, has announced the first version of their mobile trading app.



Available today, the app YachtMoney offers a fresh approach to trading stock options. Targeted with the retail investor in mind, the app will allow an educational and light-weight approach to trading complex options strategies.



YachtMoney takes a fresh approach to trading stock options, by suggesting pre-build, vetted strategies that the user is able to follow and receive updates. Automatically building option spreads removes a huge barrier for anyone starting out trading stock options. After the position is in play, YachtMoney will make suggestions on when the user should exit or adjust a position to reduce risk and maximize profit.



Market Sentiment Dashboard: A quick glance gives traders an immediate unbiased view of the current market conditions.



Strategy and Trade Alerts: Real-time alerts and strategy suggestions will be available on the mobile application, giving users the ability to view low-risk/high- reward strategies.



Educational Resources and Community: YachtMoney provides a no-nonsense approach to educational resources and live video content. The primary goal is to provide a direct and supportive environment for both novice and experienced investors.



"The goal for YachtMoney is to promote healthy trading habits and assist in building wealth,"



Said Nick Ethan, CEO of YachtMoney. He added,



"The release of YachtMoney allows a much wider audience to learn and engage in the options and derivatives market."



YachtMoney is available to download for free on the Apple App Store starting on July 27th, 2017. An Android and a web-based version of the platform will be available in the upcoming months.



