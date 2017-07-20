 
News By Tag
* Halloween
* Haunted House
* Haunts
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* San Francisco
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
26252423222120


This Halloween, Fear The Best!

 
 
clown best edited 2
clown best edited 2
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Halloween
Haunted House
Haunts

Industry:
Entertainment

Location:
San Francisco - California - US

SAN FRANCISCO - July 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Halloween. A time for utter chaotic, but frequent fun-filled events and celebrations. Whether it be to find that special someone dressed in a costume compatible with yours, or maybe just to eat a ton of the best candy stores have to offer, or perhaps just to have the elements of creepiness and fear overlooming the environment you inhabit, you have to admit, Halloween is memorable and unapologetically infectious. It is a time to embrace your wild side, your inner scaredy-cat, and your inner glutton (candy). It seems to be a wonderful holiday since its relentless atmosphere occurs throughout a whole month and then the special night itself seems to last forever allowing you the perfect opportunities to let loose.

By let loose, we mean to let your imagination run wild and to lift your limitations so that you may experience the best of the unknown. Fear Overload Scream Park offers two spectacular haunted houses for your pleasure and ours as well. Allow yourself to be terrified and witness our countless rooms of horrors and monsters of tragedy. You'll want in so bad. But once you're in, there may be no way out…

CEO Nathan Polanco has been running Fear Overload with his brother Dave for almost a decade now. "We've been doing this since we were kids and now we have what we think is one of the most terrifying haunts on the west coast," Polanco says. "We hope you can make this an annual tradition and come see our other attractions we put on year round." Fear Overload has been named Scariest in Calfornia by HauntWorld and even been branded as Best in the West by Forbes magazine.

Fear Overload opens on September 30th and goes until November 5th. With tickets starting at just $25, this is an event you won't want to miss. Find us at https://fearoverload.com. Enjoy your Halloween season by overdosing on what goes bump in the night.

Contact
Fear Overload
***@att.net
End
Source:
Email:***@att.net Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Fear Overload Scream Parks PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share