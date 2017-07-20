News By Tag
This Halloween, Fear The Best!
By let loose, we mean to let your imagination run wild and to lift your limitations so that you may experience the best of the unknown. Fear Overload Scream Park offers two spectacular haunted houses for your pleasure and ours as well. Allow yourself to be terrified and witness our countless rooms of horrors and monsters of tragedy. You'll want in so bad. But once you're in, there may be no way out…
CEO Nathan Polanco has been running Fear Overload with his brother Dave for almost a decade now. "We've been doing this since we were kids and now we have what we think is one of the most terrifying haunts on the west coast," Polanco says. "We hope you can make this an annual tradition and come see our other attractions we put on year round." Fear Overload has been named Scariest in Calfornia by HauntWorld and even been branded as Best in the West by Forbes magazine.
Fear Overload opens on September 30th and goes until November 5th. With tickets starting at just $25, this is an event you won't want to miss. Find us at https://fearoverload.com. Enjoy your Halloween season by overdosing on what goes bump in the night.
