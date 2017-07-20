News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Miami Beach Cyclist Beat Up By Cops; Runs For Mayor
"Years ago when I moved to South Beach I believed it to be the sexy, chic place you see in the media. Unfortunately, living here has exposed me to a darker reality - a place seemingly devoid of ethics and integrity." says Bereski. "This place has so much potential, and it's about time we fix some of our many problems and move forward as a city."
Bereski's platform focuses on accountability and transparency, two issues he believes the city struggles with. Miami Beach has been faced with many corruption, ethical and policing scandals over the years. Concerning his plans for the city, Bereski offers: "As Mayor, I would demand a government that is transparent and accountable. Citizens could speak without fear of retaliation, and could be confident that their safety and quality of life is one of our top priorities. Here in the United States, we have constitutional rights that are guaranteed - unfortunately local government seems to have forgotten that. It is my mission to make sure that those rights are upheld for all"
For more information regarding Bereski and his campaign, visit www.VoteBereski.com or call (786) 505-4KEN
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse