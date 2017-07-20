Country(s)
Industry News
Puurl successfully participated at the FOLLOW-THE-ENTREPRENEUR INVESTOR Summit in Malta
After 6 successful years of hosting the Follow the Entrepreneur Investor Summit in the UK, Ariadne Capital brought this year's event to Malta on July, 10th – 11th. Ariadne Capital gathered the leading investors and entrepreneurs from around the world to inspire and provide a strong understanding of the trends and ideas that will transform the next great investment opportunities.
Henrik Piski, business development director of Puurl, was able to present Puurl to several investors. The feedback was very positive and furher discussions with a few investors have begun.
About Puurl
PUURL introduced for the first time ever the possibility to bet to win any product for sale on the internet. Puurl adds a "Win it" button next to eStores' "Add to Cart" that lets eShoppers bet to win any product for sale on the Internet, from any existing eStore! Learn more about Puurl's "win instead of buy" technology at http://Puurl.com
