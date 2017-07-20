 
News By Tag
* Haunted House
* Haunts
* Halloween
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* San Francisco
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
26252423222120


Don't Stroll, But Sprint To Us

 
 
clown best edited 2
clown best edited 2
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Haunted House
Haunts
Halloween

Industry:
Entertainment

Location:
San Francisco - California - US

SAN FRANCISCO - July 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Come this September, don't stroll, but sprint to Ultimate Terror Scream Park, the latest and greatest rendition of Sacramento's own annual haunted house attraction in the North Highlands. These are not campy attractions that Scooby Doo and Mystery Inc would investigate. These are deadly, brutal, and unapologetic haunts determined to send you home shivering and looking over your shoulder and to send you to bed with visions and nightmares still pouncing around in your mind. Enjoy the outside air while you still can, because once you are inside, you are in a fight for your life against killers, monsters, and hellish ghouls who want nothing more than to drag you down with them.

Critics and fans alike all praise and are intimidated by Ultimate Terror Scream Park's excellent narrative haunts, outstanding costumes and makeup, and their exceptional sets and interior design. To be transported to a crime scene in which the murderer has come back for a second round is guaranteed to make you scream in our park.

CEO Nathan Polanco states, "We pride ourselves on bringing people back every year for new and exciting haunts. It is not the tradition that brings you back, but the curiosity of what new scary thing will chase you down next." Ultimate Terror Scream Park has been named Best in the West by Forbes Magazine and has been awarded the title Scariest in California by HauntWorld. Take their word for it, because this Halloween, it won't be the trick or treating that will be the most memorable thing for you.

Opening on September 30th and going until November 5th, Ultimate Terror will terrorize you for a month and dares you to come back more than once. Tickets start out at only $25 along with refreshments and merchandise sold beforehand and during the haunts. Find us at https://screamparkcalifornia.com. You do not want to be scared on an empty stomach. We will see you there… frightened.

Contact
Fear Overload
***@att.net
End
Source:
Email:***@att.net Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Fear Overload Scream Parks PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share