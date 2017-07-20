News By Tag
Don't Stroll, But Sprint To Us
Critics and fans alike all praise and are intimidated by Ultimate Terror Scream Park's excellent narrative haunts, outstanding costumes and makeup, and their exceptional sets and interior design. To be transported to a crime scene in which the murderer has come back for a second round is guaranteed to make you scream in our park.
CEO Nathan Polanco states, "We pride ourselves on bringing people back every year for new and exciting haunts. It is not the tradition that brings you back, but the curiosity of what new scary thing will chase you down next." Ultimate Terror Scream Park has been named Best in the West by Forbes Magazine and has been awarded the title Scariest in California by HauntWorld. Take their word for it, because this Halloween, it won't be the trick or treating that will be the most memorable thing for you.
Opening on September 30th and going until November 5th, Ultimate Terror will terrorize you for a month and dares you to come back more than once. Tickets start out at only $25 along with refreshments and merchandise sold beforehand and during the haunts. Find us at https://screamparkcalifornia.com. You do not want to be scared on an empty stomach. We will see you there… frightened.
Fear Overload
