Frazier Reliability Solutions Announces New Website Launching
Texas-based specialists with over 20 years' experience in state of the art inspection, nondestructive testing, and equipment reliability technologies for industrial clients around the world, announces its revitalized online presence via GoFrazier.com.
Dallas, TX – July 25, 2017 – Frazier Reliability Solutions, a Dallas, Texas-based firm of professionals specializing in infrared thermography, mechanical integrity and asset management programs, visual inspection technologies, and equipment reliability technologies, announced the upcoming launch of its vivid new website, located at www.GoFrazier.com. The company's sleek new web design provides visitors direct access to detailed information about their highly specific technologies and services.
Established in 1996, Frazier Reliability Solutions is widely recognized for more than 30 years of international experience in the energy, oil and gas, chemical, mining, pulp and paper, power generation, and metal refining industries. Founder Mark Frazier is the President of Frazier Reliability Institute and the author of "Risk Based Inspection" and the co-author of "Managing On Stream Leak Repairs".
According to Frazier Reliability representatives, radiometric infrared thermography is one of the most effective inspection technologies available to quickly, accurately and safely evaluate thermal anomalies. Infrared thermography is an ideal non-destructive technology for evaluating electrical equipment and components for loose connections, poor contacts, overloading, capacitor breakdowns, unbalanced loads and overheating. To that end, Frazier Reliability Solutions professionals provide inspections of transformers for the possibilities of overheated bushings and blocked cooling passages.
Frazier Reliability Solutions also offers unmanned aerial inspection systems that feature state of the art drone technologies equipped with live streaming video with high definition cameras for photo and video capture. They inspect high voltage aerial feeders, columns, towers, flares, wind turbines, buildings, bridges, pipelines, real estate, construction sites, and even internal inspections of storage tanks, and boiler furnaces and buildings.
Frazier Reliability Solutions offers conventional nondestructive testing methods such as liquid penetrant, visual inspection, magnetic particle, and straight beam ultrasonics. Additionally, they provide advanced technologies such as automated ultrasonics and sheer wave. Their technicians are certified in accordance with the American Society for Nondestructive Testing.
Frazier Reliability Solutions is located at 500 North Kimball Ave., Suite 103C, Southlake, TX 76092 and can be reached by calling (469) 557-8826. For more information visit www.GoFrazier.com.
