Dr. Jay R. Goldman Treats Obsessive Compulsive Disorder

 
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. - July 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Are you struggling to get enough sleep at night? For different people, "enough" sleep means different things, but you can usually tell when you haven't gotten it. And, for those suffering from insomnia, nightmares, chronic pain, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, and other issues limiting sleep, it may seem like life will never get back on track. Fortunately, Dr. Jay R. Goldman provides treatment options that can help get you back on the path to restorative sleep.

One of the most common issues that Dr. Jay R. Goldman sees from patients is Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD). With this condition, even when the patient knows thoughts are senseless or illogical, they still continue like a runaway train. If you are tired of the rituals, such as putting things in order or constant repititions, Dr. Jay R. Goldman can help.

An excellent treatment for those suffering with OCD is the combination of:

• Exposure Therapy with Response Prevention (ETRP)
• EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitization & Reprocessing)
• Mindfulness

The time has come for you to overcome your issue. Instead of suffering alone, reach out to Dr. Jay R. Goldman. Contact his office, today, and set up your appointment.

For more information visit http://www.palmbeachinsomniatherapy.com or call (561) 371-7141.
Source:Dr. Jay R. Goldman
Email:***@squaredmarketing.com Email Verified
Tags:Insomnia Palm Beach Gardens, Nightmares Palm Beach Gardens, Addiction Palm Beach Gardens
Industry:Health
Location:Palm Beach Gardens - Florida - United States
