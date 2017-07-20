News By Tag
Dr. Jay R. Goldman Treats Obsessive Compulsive Disorder
One of the most common issues that Dr. Jay R. Goldman sees from patients is Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD). With this condition, even when the patient knows thoughts are senseless or illogical, they still continue like a runaway train. If you are tired of the rituals, such as putting things in order or constant repititions, Dr. Jay R. Goldman can help.
An excellent treatment for those suffering with OCD is the combination of:
• Exposure Therapy with Response Prevention (ETRP)
• EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitization & Reprocessing)
• Mindfulness
The time has come for you to overcome your issue. Instead of suffering alone, reach out to Dr. Jay R. Goldman. Contact his office, today, and set up your appointment.
For more information visit http://www.palmbeachinsomniatherapy.com or call (561) 371-7141.
