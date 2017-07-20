Author and award-winning poet, Vincent Lucio Parisi's books are now available on Barnes & Noble

 
LAKEWOOD, N.J. - July 26, 2017 - PRLog -- "How to Stop the Human Bully" not only shows anyone how to become their own personal life coach, but also exposes an amazingly simple way to understand oneself. Proving that everyone's ego is their own worst enemy and responsible for all of their personal problems, Parisi's text is poised to change lives around the world. President Donald J. Trump is the perfect example of Vincent's concept of the Human (Bully) and the Being (Anti-Bully). Healing is revealing the real you, for spiritual freedom.

With everyone suffering problems and the situation in Washington resulting in dire consequences for America, it's easy to conclude that Earth is one 'screwed up' planet to be living on. However, while millions point their fingers at family, friends and the Government, author Vincent Parisi is urging them to turn it back on themselves.

Through his life-changing new book, "How to Stop the Human Bully" Parisi shows why the real bully is our ego or 'human side'. After understanding and accepting this bold revelation, readers will discover an amazing new way to understand themselves, their problems and their relationships with others. The answer is within you, through meditation.

"How to Stop the Human Bully" is available on Barnes & Noble website, download price is $6.99.

One of the best kept secrets of the world is, who is the real you? Learn the Success is You system and Life's Rules for Success in Vincent's book, "Success is You".

The Success is You concept encompasses nature's basic approach to life itself. By first guiding you to get back in touch with reality, you will soon learn how to work as a team player with every human being in which you come in contact. Once you have that goal mastered, the system guides you to compete, not against others, but against yourself. Always striving for self-improvement in everything you do.

"Success is You" is available on Barnes & Noble website, download price is $2.99.

Vincent Lucio is a certified Hypnos counselor, writer, poet, motivator and a lecturer on self-esteem and spirituality. He is a national award winner for poetry, and has done numerous lectures, seminars and videos on these subjects. He is also the winner of a DALE CARNEGIE course in NYC for best speech and human relations.

Available on Amazon, other books by Vincent include, Poems of Life, The Human & The Being; The Holistic Hair Connection; and Holistic Hairdressing is Like Life.

For information, visit http://therealyoufoundation.wordpress.com/

Vincent Lucio Parisi
908-910-7218
***@aol.com
