SMT expo expands by adding industry veteran

Joe Cascio, a 22 year veteran of the Event and Exhibition Industry joins the team at SMT expo
 
EDISON, N.J. - July 27, 2017 - PRLog -- With over 22 years of Event and Facility Management, Joe Cascio brings his vast network and knowledge to the team at SMT expo. The former General Manager of two private New Jersey Convention facilities, Joe will partner with SMT expo to develop their revolutionary full floorpan booth system overseeing all aspects of sales, marketing and promotion for the company. A division of Glenmore Industries an OEM manufacturer of a wide variety of home and industrial products, SMT expo is headquartered in Edison New Jersey with manufacturing facilities and offices in China, Vietnam and the United Kingdom. SMT is the exclusive provider of the industry's leading full floorplan fabric booth system and sole manufacturer of this technology. SMT stands for Smart Modular Technology which speaks to the innovative product and the value add direct from factory opportunity we are providing.

For further information regarding our company and products please contact:

Joe Cascio, SVP Sales and Marketing of SMT expo

joe@smtexpo.com, 732-395-4032 x103

www.smtexpo.com

Joe Cascio
SMT expo
***@smtexpo.com
Exhibition, Event, Conventions
Services
Edison - New Jersey - United States
