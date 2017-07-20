News By Tag
New Advertising, Marketing, & PR For Organic, Non-Gmo & Gluten Free Food Products For USA Placement
These services include Television, Internet Marketing, Public Relations, Social Media, Search Engine Optimization and more. This Company can help you save time and money on you budgets and man power.
Andrew Chismar worked at WLWT, WNDU, a Producer for CNN In-Flight, KWWL, and KQMG 1220 ESPN sports radio since he graduated from Xavier University in 1996. Now, he has teamed up with a solid team of professionals that can help deliver your message to targeted media outlets for less. When it comes to less....they are talking about less time and less money. They utilize years of experience to post first page Google, Yahoo & Bing PR and also incorporate videos into their distrubution methods with video news releases. These tools can be found high in internet search results for a long time...they have placed clients on first page search results for up to 2 years. They also upload and optimize videos to Youtube and Vimeo....and post links to social media sites for their clients. Take a look at the link below for professional work history.
For more information click on this: http://xtra.xavier.edu/
Take a look at this VNR example: https://www.prlog.org/
Andrew Chismar
(319) 329-5743
andrew.c@nowthatisreal.com
