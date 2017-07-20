 
Industry News





New Advertising, Marketing, & PR For Organic, Non-Gmo & Gluten Free Food Products For USA Placement

These services include Television, Internet Marketing, Public Relations, Social Media, Search Engine Optimization and more. This Company can help you save time and money on you budgets and man power.
 
 
LAMONT, Iowa - July 26, 2017 - PRLog -- The time is here that more and more people are looking for healthier food options especially here in the United States. People all over the world have learned that eating organic, non-gmo and gluten free foods are the way to go when it comes to shopping for their friends or family. Andrew Chismar Productions has a combined 30 years of experience when it comes to visual marketing, search engine optimization, public relations, branding, social media, internet video uploading, video production and more.

Andrew Chismar worked at WLWT, WNDU, a Producer for CNN In-Flight, KWWL, and KQMG 1220 ESPN sports radio since he graduated from Xavier University in 1996. Now, he has teamed up with a solid team of professionals that can help deliver your message to targeted media outlets for less. When it comes to less....they are talking about less time and less money. They utilize years of experience to post first page Google, Yahoo & Bing PR and also incorporate videos into their distrubution methods with video news releases. These tools can be found high in internet search results for a long time...they have placed clients on first page search results for up to 2 years. They also upload and optimize videos to Youtube and Vimeo....and post links to social media sites for their clients. Take a look at the link below for professional work history.

For more information click on this: http://xtra.xavier.edu/xavier-magazine/now-showing/

Take a look at this VNR example: https://www.prlog.org/12490418-new-made-in-the-usa-produc...

