Paradise Energy Solutions Recognized as a Top Solar Contractor

-- Lancaster based solar installer Paradise Energy Solutions is proud to be named one of the top solar contractors in the United States by(http://www.solarpowerworldonline.com/)magazine. Paradise Energy Solutions achieved a rank of 138 out of 500 US solar companies and is number 2 in the state of Pennsylvania.The Top Solar Contractors list (https://www.solarpowerworldonline.com/2017-top-500-solar-contractors/)is developed byto recognize the work completed by solar contractors across the United States. Produced annually, the Top Solar Contractors list celebrates the achievements of U.S. solar developers, subcontractors and installers within the utility, commercial and residential markets. The list was released on July 25."The 2017 Top Solar Contractors list features 500 of the best solar contractors in the United States," said Kelly Pickerel, managing editor of Solar Power World. "From solar hotbeds on the coasts to the up-and-coming Midwest solar market, every installer adding even the smallest solar array to the grid is making a positive impact on our communities. We're proud to recognize these companies and their efforts to bring solar power to U.S. homes and businesses."The U.S. solar market installed more than 14,700 MW of solar in 2016, nearly doubling the capacity installed in 2015. For the first time ever, solar was ranked as the No. 1 source of new electric generating capacity additions brought online throughout the year. GTM Research and the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) predict the cumulative U.S. solar market to nearly triple in size over the next five years.Paradise Energy Solutions employs 60 team members, who installed 7.8 MW of solar in 2016. Since its founding in 2009, the company has installed 885 systems totaling 30.82 MW of solar. They currently service seven states throughout the mid-Atlantic region.Paradise Energy Solutions is a family-owned, full service solar installation company that provides turnkey grid-tied solar installations throughout the mid-Atlantic region for businesses, farmers, and homeowners.Solar Power World is the leading online and print resource for news and information regarding solar installation, development and technology. Since 2011, SPW has helped U.S. solar contractors—including installers, developers and EPCs in all markets—grow their businesses and do their jobs better.