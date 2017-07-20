News By Tag
Seminole PowerSports Announces The Purchase Of Eustis, Florida Powersports Store
Sanford, Florida Power Sports Dealer Expands Footprint into Lake County, Florida
Kirby Mullins, owner of Seminole PowerSports North, states, "We are excited to have purchased the Eustis location. We can now extend our brand into Lake County and service The Villages and those living in Marion and Sumter Counties. Customers now have even more brands to choose from between our Sanford store and our new Eustis location. We will be adding our Italian bike lines to our Eustis store including brands such as Aprilia, Piaggio, Moto Guzzi, and Vespa. Our Sanford customers will appreciate the opportunity to now have the option to purchase Suzuki powersports products from our Eustis store. Having the opportunity to carry Suzuki products now opens us to catering to a whole new customer segment."
Seminole PowerSports North boasts a state of the art 24,000 square foot facility that is located right in the heart of the business district in Eustis. Both new and pre-owned power sports are available for sale and include motorcycles, ATV's, watercraft, and UTV's (utility task vehicle). Major brands such as Honda, Yamaha, Kawasaki, Can-Am, and Suzuki are readily available between the two stores. To explore the available inventory, please visit online at: www.championslake.com/
Both a service and parts department are on-site at Seminole PowerSports North. The large service facility employs the best factory-trained technicians. These technicians can repair and maintain Honda, Kawasaki, Yamaha, Can-Am, and Suzuki as well as Harley-Davidson, BRP, and more. To schedule a service appointment, please call 352-357-1607 or visit online at www.seminolepowersportsnorth.com/
The parts department offers a large selection of parts and accessories. If a part or accessory is not in stock, then it can be requested. The parts department can also assist with customizing motorcycles, ATV's, UTV's, and watercraft. To order parts online, please visit the part request page at www.seminolepowersportsnorth.com/
Various manufacturer promotions are offered. Before purchasing a power sport, consumers are encouraged to visit:www.seminolepowersportsnorth.com/
Mullins adds, "Promotions are always changing so we remind customers to check our websites often for the latest. The various manufacturer promotions can help save a customer money. Brands and promotions will vary so it's important to check often. Saving money and getting the new power sport that you love is one of our goals."
Seminole PowerSports North also offers a Facebook page at located at: https://www.facebook.com/
Seminole PowerSports North is open Monday through Saturday from 9am until 6pm. The store is closed on Sunday. To learn more about Seminole PowerSports North, please visit online at www.seminolepowersportsnorth.com/
Media Contact
Seminole PowerSports North
352-357-1607
kirby@seminolepowersports.com
