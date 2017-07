Stanford Researchers Engineer 3D Hydrogels for Tissue-Specific Cartilage Repair

Tissue Engineering Part A

Unlike the one-size-fits-all, homogeneous approach to tissue engineering for cartilage replacement, a new study reports the ability to encapsulate cartilage-forming chondrocytes and mesenchymal stem cells in 3D hydrogels within a stiffness gradient. Researchers describe the formation of articular cartilage that shows zonal organization of the cells as it appears in native cartilage, as reported in an article published in Tissue Engineering Part A. Stanford University coauthored the article entitled "Mimicking Cartilage Tissue Zonal Organization by Engineering Tissue-scale Gradient Hydrogels as 3D Cell Niche." The tissue-scale gradient hydrogels provide a 3D cell growth environment that could be readily adapted to deliver different tissue-specific biochemical and mechanical cues across the gradient. These cues would guide cell behavior, extracellular matrix deposition, and zonal organization of the tissue engineered construct to optimize it for various applications. "The ongoing sophistication in the tissue engineering of cartilage includes multiple modes of tissue induction, including micromechanical manipulation, as in this work." Research reported in this publication was supported by the National Institutes of Health under Award Number R01DE024772.