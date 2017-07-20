 
News By Tag
* Zorpads
* Nasa
* Jimmy Star Show
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Lifestyle
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
26252423222120

Check Out Zorpads Shoe Inserts As Heard On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell

Get Rid of smelly feet with Zorpads Shoe Inserts with NASA Tested Technology as heard on The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell! Get $1 OFF Your First Purchase with Promo Code JIMMY At Checkout.
 
 
Zorpads Shoe Inserts As Heard On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell
Zorpads Shoe Inserts As Heard On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Zorpads
Nasa
Jimmy Star Show

Industry:
Lifestyle

Location:
New York City - New York - US

NEW YORK - July 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Get Rid of smelly feet with Zorpads Shoe Inserts with NASA Tested Technology as heard on The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell! Get $1 OFF Your First Purchase with Promo Code JIMMY At Checkout.

Zorpads, Inc. designed and launched a revolutionary odor-eliminating shoe insert made from NASA-tested technology. The $5/pair, sticky shoe inserts fit in any shoe and are made from space-grade odor-destroying technology.

How cool is that? Space Technology for your shoes that fit everyone without and cutting or trimming. Zorpads destroy odor without any mess, last up to 60 wears, sticks in place in your shoes, are using Nasa-tested technology and are only $5 a pair.

Zorpads are a great gift for the people in your life who have smelly feet...maybe you are one of those people and need to give them to yourself. Either way, Zorpads are for everyone, keep your feet odorless.

Now here is the kicker to get you started. Get $1 OFF your first Zorpad purchase just for being a fan of The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell. When ordering your Zorpads at www.Zorpads.com enter the discount code JIMMY to get your Zorpads for only $4. This is an amazing deal.

Check out the Zorpads website http://www.Zorpads.com don't forget to use the discount code JIMMY to get $1 OFF your $5 purchase.

To hear/watch The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell tune in to W4CY Radio on Wednesday's  from 3-5 pm ET and 12-2 pm PT online at www.w4cy.com from anywhere in the world!

Follow the Jimmy Star Show on Twitter @jimmystarshow

The official website for The Jimmy Star Show may be found at http://www.jimmystarshow.com

The official site for W4CY Radio may be found at http://www.w4cy.com

The Jimmy Star is syndicated and can be heard on the following radio stations:

http://www.W4CY.com in Wellington, Florida

http://www.HamiltonRadio.net in Trenton, New Jersey

http://www.K4HD.com Los Angeles, CA

http://www.iheart.com/show/The-Jimmy-Star-Show/

http://www.audioboom.com/jimmystarshow

http://www.soundcloud.com/jimmystarshow

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-jimmy-star-show/id532912477?mt=2

https://www.jimmystarshow.podomatic.com

https://www.spreaker.com/show/the_jimmy_star_show

https://plus.google.com/105717043487953174915/posts

http://www.stitcher.com/podcast/jimmy-star-show/spookshowtv-the-jimmy-sta

Contact
The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell
jimmystar@jimmystarshow.com
End
Source:The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell
Email:***@jimmystarshow.com Email Verified
Tags:Zorpads, Nasa, Jimmy Star Show
Industry:Lifestyle
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Jimmy Star Show PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share