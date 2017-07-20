News By Tag
Check Out Zorpads Shoe Inserts As Heard On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell
Get Rid of smelly feet with Zorpads Shoe Inserts with NASA Tested Technology as heard on The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell! Get $1 OFF Your First Purchase with Promo Code JIMMY At Checkout.
Zorpads, Inc. designed and launched a revolutionary odor-eliminating shoe insert made from NASA-tested technology. The $5/pair, sticky shoe inserts fit in any shoe and are made from space-grade odor-destroying technology.
How cool is that? Space Technology for your shoes that fit everyone without and cutting or trimming. Zorpads destroy odor without any mess, last up to 60 wears, sticks in place in your shoes, are using Nasa-tested technology and are only $5 a pair.
Zorpads are a great gift for the people in your life who have smelly feet...maybe you are one of those people and need to give them to yourself. Either way, Zorpads are for everyone, keep your feet odorless.
Now here is the kicker to get you started. Get $1 OFF your first Zorpad purchase just for being a fan of The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell. When ordering your Zorpads at www.Zorpads.com enter the discount code JIMMY to get your Zorpads for only $4. This is an amazing deal.
Check out the Zorpads website http://www.Zorpads.com don't forget to use the discount code JIMMY to get $1 OFF your $5 purchase.
