July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
26252423222120


LaSalle Network Chosen By Outcome Health To Drive Growth in Chicago

Staffing And Recruiting Firm Enters Strategic Partnership With One of Chicago's Fastest Growing Companies
 
 
CHICAGO - July 26, 2017 - PRLog -- LaSalle Network, a national staffing and recruiting firm, announced today its strategic partnership with Outcome Health, which partners with healthcare providers to serve actionable health intelligence at the moment of care to improve patient outcomes, to accelerate Outcome Health's growth in Chicago.

"LaSalle Network has been critical to our recruiting efforts over the last five years in supporting the hiring of nearly 100 new Outcome Health Activators," said Madan Nagaldinne, Chief People Officer at Outcome Health. "LaSalle Network has demonstrated they understand our focus on culture, mission and innovation in healthcare. That understanding and strength in assessing the skills of prospective candidates gives us great confidence in their ability to collaborate with our in-house recruiting team to rapidly expand our presence in Chicago."

LaSalle Network began working with Outcome Health in 2013, and has helped place talent in the areas of accounting and finance, administrative, marketing, sales, supply chain and technology. This partnership will position Outcome Health to continue to recruit at a pace to meet its growing business needs.

"Outcome Health has built an exceptional high-growth company that now enables millions of patients to make the best healthcare decisions possible," said Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network. "We are excited to continue powering Outcome Health with high-caliber talent to support its strategic goals."

For more information on LaSalle Network, please visit lasallenetwork.com or contact Heather Youkhana at 312-496-6562 or hyoukhana@lasallenetwork.com.

###

About LaSalle Network

LaSalle Network is a national staffing, recruiting and culture firm with business units that specialize in accounting and finance, administrative, call center, healthcare revenue cycle, human resources, marketing, sales, supply chain, technology and executive search. Since inception in 1998, LaSalle has worked with thousands of clients and placed thousands of candidates in temporary, temporary-to-permanent and permanent positions. Its newest offering, Culture 20/20, works with companies of all sizes and industries to help them focus on what matters: Culture. Performance. Results. LaSalle Network has been listed on Inc. Magazine's 500/5000 "Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies in America" list for 10 consecutive years, named by Staffing Industry Analysts as a top five "Best Staffing Firms to Work For" from 2011 to 2017, Glassdoor's 2016 "Best Places to Work," Inc. Magazine's 2016 "50 Best Workplaces," and Crain's Chicago Business' "Best Places to Work" list from 2014 to 2017. The firm has offices in downtown Chicago, Oak Brook and San Francisco. For more information, please call 312-419-1700 or visit www.lasallenetwork.com.

About Outcome Health

Outcome Health's mission is to activate the best health outcome possible for every person in the world through technologies that change behavior to positively shape the human condition. The company serves health information and health intelligence during critical moments of care to enable patients and physicians to make the best healthcare decision possible. The company, founded in 2006 by Rishi Shah and Shradha Agarwal, partners with 231,000 healthcare providers nationwide to impact 500 million patient visits annually. Outcome Health has offices in Chicago and New York City, employing more than 600 people, and partners with large healthcare systems, private physician practices, medical associations, global life sciences companies as well as pharmacies and payers. For more information, visit http://www.outcomehealth.com.
