Singapore department store chain BHG to roll out new Eurostop system across

Connected retail and POS system helps BHG keep customers happy and increase sales
 
 
SINGAPORE - July 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Department store group BHG has just completed its first rollout of Eurostop's EPOS systems in the newest of its seven outlets in Singapore. The location is at Jurong Point, Singapore's largest suburban mall and a major shopping attraction in the area. From sign up to go live, Eurostop successfully completed the rapid rollout of its systems, including integration to existing architecture in just over three months. Part of the project involved full customisation of the software to connect to other BHG business systems, including CRM, payments and staff system. BHG's new EPOS estate launched with  1,000 promotions running simultaneously across its department store.

BHG selected a partnership with Eurostop to coincide with the opening of its seventh store, growing its foothold in the western part of Singapore and setting its sights on the potential new business location with the planned Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail link in the Jurong area.

For BHG's installation Eurostop connected to JDA's category management solution, used to analyse sales by product and offers, and create localised promotions for each store. Eurostop also linked the software with BHG's credit card payment system, Nets e-commerce system, Ascentis Customer Relationship Management System (CRM) and the Group's in-house staff management system.

Ms Serene Tan, Executive  Director of  BHG Group said; "Despite a difficult economic climate we have been successful in retaining and attracting customers by remaining relevant to today's shoppers.  We have the right tools to refresh our merchandise categories regularly, as well as innovative visual merchandising strategies and the ability to run in store promotions to remain relevant.  Our investment in Eurostop retail systems is central to this investment and will enable us to maintain a smart brand mix, yet still maintaining a tight control on stock turnover and profit margins."

-ends-

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Eurostop

With over 25 years' experience, Eurostop provides a range of products and services to help retailers of all sizes in the fashion, footwear and lifestyle sectors manage their business. Founded by retailers Eurostop demonstrates time and again its deep understanding of the issues that retailers face every day.

Eurostop solutions manage EPOS, stock control, merchandise, fulfilment, warehouse picking and packing, and footfall. To ensure that retailers get the best out of the systems and keep on top of their business, Eurostop provides a range of easy to use analysis and reporting tools. Eurostop systems integrate with all the major ERP and e‑commerce platforms, providing customers with a truly best in class approach.

People use Eurostop's systems in over 30 countries worldwide, and are supported from operations in London, Singapore, Shanghai, Xiamen and Hong Kong. High profile customers include:  ANTA, Aquascutum, Ann Summers, DAKS, Erke, FatFace, Help for Heroes, Joseph, Marks & Spencer, Missguided, Pavers Shoes, Pretty Green, Pentland Brands Plc, Trespass and many more.

For more information visit: www.eurostop.com or contact:

Editors' Contacts

Andreina West

PR Artistry Limited

Tel: 01491 845553

email: andreina@pra-ltd.co.uk

