Singapore department store chain BHG to roll out new Eurostop system across
Connected retail and POS system helps BHG keep customers happy and increase sales
BHG selected a partnership with Eurostop to coincide with the opening of its seventh store, growing its foothold in the western part of Singapore and setting its sights on the potential new business location with the planned Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail link in the Jurong area.
For BHG's installation Eurostop connected to JDA's category management solution, used to analyse sales by product and offers, and create localised promotions for each store. Eurostop also linked the software with BHG's credit card payment system, Nets e-commerce system, Ascentis Customer Relationship Management System (CRM) and the Group's in-house staff management system.
Ms Serene Tan, Executive Director of BHG Group said; "Despite a difficult economic climate we have been successful in retaining and attracting customers by remaining relevant to today's shoppers. We have the right tools to refresh our merchandise categories regularly, as well as innovative visual merchandising strategies and the ability to run in store promotions to remain relevant. Our investment in Eurostop retail systems is central to this investment and will enable us to maintain a smart brand mix, yet still maintaining a tight control on stock turnover and profit margins."
About Eurostop
With over 25 years' experience, Eurostop provides a range of products and services to help retailers of all sizes in the fashion, footwear and lifestyle sectors manage their business. Founded by retailers Eurostop demonstrates time and again its deep understanding of the issues that retailers face every day.
Eurostop solutions manage EPOS, stock control, merchandise, fulfilment, warehouse picking and packing, and footfall. To ensure that retailers get the best out of the systems and keep on top of their business, Eurostop provides a range of easy to use analysis and reporting tools. Eurostop systems integrate with all the major ERP and e‑commerce platforms, providing customers with a truly best in class approach.
People use Eurostop's systems in over 30 countries worldwide, and are supported from operations in London, Singapore, Shanghai, Xiamen and Hong Kong. High profile customers include: ANTA, Aquascutum, Ann Summers, DAKS, Erke, FatFace, Help for Heroes, Joseph, Marks & Spencer, Missguided, Pavers Shoes, Pretty Green, Pentland Brands Plc, Trespass and many more.
