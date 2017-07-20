News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Senator Aaron Bean named to presidential honor roll for historic increase in student financial aid
Independent Colleges and Universities of Florida thank legislators for their work
The ICUF released the honor roll list to thank the lawmakers who they say were instrumental in the historic increase in student financial aid in the 2017 legislative session. During the last session, lawmakers increased need-based student aid by 81 percent and merit-based aid increased by 79 percent. They also expanded the Bright Future scholarships to cover 100 percent of tuition.
"It is an honor to be listed on ICUF's honor roll as we all work together to increase opportunities for Florida students seeking higher education," said Senator Bean. "Florida is fortunate to have so many choices when it comes to higher education and I am glad to be a part of the process that can provide a positive impact for students."
Senator Bean was among 14 senators on the list, which included Senate President Joe Negron and Senate Appropriations Chair Jack Latvala. Eighteen members of the Florida House of Representatives made the list, including House Speaker Richard Corcoran and House Appropriations Chair Carlos Trujillo. The chairs of the higher education appropriations subcommittees in both chambers were also included on the list. This is the second year the ICUF has released the presidential honor roll list.
The ICUF serves more than 150,000 degree-seeking students at about 30 private, not-for-profit schools including Jacksonville University, Edward Waters College and Flagler College.
Senator Aaron Bean serves Florida Senate District 4 which includes Nassau County and parts of Duval County. For more, visit http://www.aaronbean.com
Media Contact
Kelly White
904-232-3001
kelly.white@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse