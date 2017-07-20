 
Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
26252423222120


10% Off Coupon Code for Aroma Bravo French Roast Coffee Now Available

Amazon customers can now get 10% off on Aroma Bravo French Roast Coffee by using the official coupon code at checkout.
 
 
French roasted coffee beans currently at 10% off
French roasted coffee beans currently at 10% off
 
CARSON CITY, Nev. - July 26, 2017 - PRLog -- A spokesperson for Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea has just confirmed the launching of the company's much-awaited French roast coffee sale. Customers who use the official coupon code can avail of a 10% discount when they order the brand's French roasted Honduras coffee beans on Amazon.com.

The company spokesperson revealed the 10% off coupon code during the promo launching. "To get your special discount, all you have to do is type the code 10OFFABF when you're finalizing your order on Amazon. 10% will automatically be deducted from the retail price," he said.

Fans of dark roast coffee have been anticipating the promo ever since Aroma Bravo made the announcement earlier this week. The coffee is normally sold at $13.99 per 12 oz. bag, so the discount will allow customers to save money on their purchase. And now that the sale is finally here, many instantly rushed to Amazon.com to order the brand's French roast coffee beans from Honduras.

"When we did the sale on our medium dark roast coffee earlier this month, all the bags were sold out before the promo was over. It seemed that coffee lovers really wanted to get their hands on our gourmet coffee beans especially since they were available at such a good price. We're hoping to achieve even better results for our French roast Honduras coffee," remarked the spokesperson.

He also added that the coffee promo will only last for a limited time, so customers are encouraged to order while the sale is still ongoing.

"A good deal on French roast gourmet coffee beans doesn't come every day, so make sure to take advantage of this sale! Go to Amazon now and use the coupon code 10OFFABF during checkout to get your 10% off," the spokesperson advised.

More details about the dark roast Honduras coffee promo is available at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01MU58AWB.

About Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea
Aroma Bravo offers USDA certified organic Honduras coffee beans. Grown in organic farms and roasted in small batches, Aroma Bravo Honduras Coffee is highly recommended for coffee lovers.

Contact
Charles C Harmon Co LLC
888-582-6650
***@gmail.com
