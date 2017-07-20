 
Point-of-care ultrasound helps to enhance patient care in emergency medicine

 
 
Point-of-care ultrasound is used on a daily basis to help assess patients
Point-of-care ultrasound is used on a daily basis to help assess patients
 
CHELSEA, England - July 26, 2017 - PRLog -- London's Chelsea and Westminster Hospital relies on point-of-care ultrasound to help assess and treat patients in its emergency department. EMED consultant Dr Parmy Deol explained: "The emergency department uses ultrasound on a daily basis for FAST scanning, central line placement, echocardiograms and to check for free abdominal fluid in trauma patients, and occasionally also for guiding therapy in critically ill patients, draining abscesses and locating foreign bodies. As well as using ultrasound in our clinical practice, two colleagues and I supervise junior trainees learning to use ultrasound, helping them to achieve the level 1 proficiency that is now a mandatory part of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine curriculum."

"Our point-of-care ultrasound system – a FUJIFILM SonoSite X-Porte® – is very robust, which is important in a busy department where equipment is moved around a lot. It is also very user friendly, and its intuitive operation is particularly beneficial to people who are new to ultrasound scanning. Another important functionality is being able to transfer scans to a USB drive, allowing trainees to create a portfolio of the scans they have performed, and clinicians to upload images for discussion in, for example, mortality and morbidity meetings. I am currently taking my postgraduate certificate in medical ultrasound, and this would be very difficult if I did not have access to such a good ultrasound system in the department. In the future, my vision is to use this knowledge to help further enhance the training we offer, and to engage in research into the use of ultrasound technology."

For more information about FUJIFILM SonoSite products, please contact:
FUJIFILM SonoSite Ltd
T +44 (0)1462 341151,
ukresponse@sonosite.com www.sonosite.co (http://www.sonosite.com/).uk

About FUJIFILM SonoSite

SonoSite helped pioneer the concept of portable, point-of-care ultrasound, and it continues to be a world-leading manufacturer and innovator of bedside ultrasound systems as well as an industry leader in ultra-high frequency micro-ultrasound technology. Headquartered near Seattle, the company is represented by 26 subsidiaries and a global distribution network in over 100 countries. SonoSite's portable, compact systems are expanding the use of ultrasound across the clinical spectrum by cost-effectively bringing high-performance ultrasound to the point of patient care. For more information, go to: www.sonosite.com.

FUJIFILM SonoSite, Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc. oversees a direct sales distribution network in the UK and provides sales and marketing support.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, brings continuous innovation and leading-edge products to a broad spectrum of industries, including electronic imaging, digital printing equipment, medical systems, life sciences, graphic arts, flat panel display materials, and office products, based on a vast portfolio of digital, optical, fine chemical and thin film coating technologies. Fujifilm is committed to environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit www.fujifilmholdings.com.
FUJIFILM Sonosite
Email:***@kdm-communications.com
