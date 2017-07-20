To Go for a Six Sigma or a Lean Six Sigma Certification?

Contact

Suhaan Kkhanna

***@msystraining.com Suhaan Kkhanna

End

-- It should go without saying that Six Sigma produces some amazing results for those who implement it within their organizations. Since 1986, it's helped make companies like Motorola, Amazon, Boeing and 3M household names. That's probably why you're looking to get certified in Six Sigma. Not only will it make you a more valuable asset to your employer, but it will also make you a more attractive candidate to other companies too.That being said, if you've been researching Six Sigma, you probably know that Lean Six Sigma is also a powerful option. So which one should you pick?Well, first, it's important you understand the difference between the two.Both essentially have the same goal: to improve business processes so there are fewer defects. In order to reach Six Sigma levels, your company must keep defects to just 3.4 per million.However, Six Sigma does this by looking for variations that could be leading to these defects. Lean Six Sigma adherents hunt for wasteful activities—any that don't directly add value to the finished product—in order to find the problem.Therefore, if you need to choose between getting certified in either Six Sigma or Lean Six Sigma, a big point to consider is what your company's needs are regarding efficiency. Does your company need to get through business processes faster? Perhaps you're already at Six Sigma levels—or comfortably close—but you could really use a higher output.In that case, Lean Six Sigma makes the most sense. It will focus you on eight main types of waste that may be costing your company in time and/or money. These are things like:· Rework to correct defects, errors and mistakes· Excessive movement of people, materials, supplies or documents· Failing to optimize the skills and knowledge of your workforceWith these types of bottlenecks out of the way, your company can effectively produce at a faster pace. Provided you don't succumb to more errors, the net positives will be astonishing.On the other hand, your company may benefit much more from maintaining its current production pace—or speed of some other business process in question—but greatly reducing the defects that get produced.If that's the case, Six Sigma is much more appropriate at the moment. It's also worth mentioning that Six Sigma has evolved considerably since it was first introduced in the 80s, so it's not as though this methodology no longer stands the test of time.Getting certified in either Six Sigma or Lean Six Sigma is no small thing. It will take a lot of time and dedication on your part. However, it's also worth considering that, more and more, organizations are looking to leverage both versions of this powerful approach. While that doesn't mean you necessarily need to get certified in both, you'd be wise to get a certificate in one and at least understand the other.