2hr Salsa & Bachata Class Sat July 29th

check out our 2hr Salsa and Bachata class, followed by a Latin dance party. Awesome opportunity by folks in the metro Atlanta area. Hosted by Salsa Atlanta and dancing4fun dance studio. Salsa and bachata dance lessons.
 
 
ATLANTA - July 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Dancing4Fun & Salsa ATL Presents..

2hr Salsa & Bachata Dance Class + Latin dance Party

Join us for a fun night of learning some cool Salsa and
Bachata moves, a bite to eat and some drinks, and
staying for a fun night of Latin dancing the night
away.
Got two Left Feet? No Rhythm? No Partner?
We got your covered!

Check out our Facebook event page:

Singles and couples are welcome for this awesome
way to spend a Saturday Night with your special
someone or some friends.
New in town? Even better! This would be a fun
way to meet some new folks from all over the
Metro Atlanta area.
As part of this class, you will also get a
10% off coupon towards your food and drink
tab at Nemoes tavern next door. You will also
get a free entrance to our Tropical Elegance
Latin dance party after the class.

Where:
Dancing4Fun Dance Studio
6025 Peachtree Pkwy
Norcross Ga 30092
770.855.4396 text/call

Party after class @ Nemoes Tavern
next door to Dancing4Fun Dance Studio

Time:
2hr Salsa & Bachata Class
8pm - 10pm

Party starts @ 11pm
till 3am

Costs:
$20/person in adv; $30/person @ door
(small service charge for credit card)
includes the following:
-- 2hr Salsa & Bachata class
@ D4F Dance Studio ($40 value)

-- 10% off coupon food & Drink tab @ nemoes

(next door to D4F Dance Studio)
-- Free entrance to party after class @ Nemoes
($10 value)

To pay in advanced:
https://l.facebook.com/l.php?u=https%3A%2F%2F2hrsalsaandb...

https://www.facebook.com/events/165510743993130/
for more info about our classes & events..
https://l.facebook.com/l.php?u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.SalsaATL....
https://l.facebook.com/l.php?u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.Dancing4Fun.com%2F&h=ATPlubNrjySGXy2Ew-eGxzo0BVBNB0H23JODzIXFT1wyU1yn5v2pm_KtXjlL37EQdCynxIp3Zlim2Iev3vI6-Le6BijASb_-BRhfP5pofLXYcomycIODEe00rNW9F27gLC0SQIzpYgcZbMO93k91FGpLaw&enc=AZM5tOyEmVriy9kAED9Ent_qFYT-RsEM0SOk5dFFHF5nQGOF2G16oaLQHtYBwlLLEB8&s=1

If you have any questions..
Give us a call or text..

Sean-Christopher
770.855.4396 text/call

Contact
Sean-Christopher
***@dancing4fun.com
