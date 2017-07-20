News By Tag
2hr Salsa & Bachata Class Sat July 29th
check out our 2hr Salsa and Bachata class, followed by a Latin dance party. Awesome opportunity by folks in the metro Atlanta area. Hosted by Salsa Atlanta and dancing4fun dance studio. Salsa and bachata dance lessons.
2hr Salsa & Bachata Dance Class + Latin dance Party
Join us for a fun night of learning some cool Salsa and
Bachata moves, a bite to eat and some drinks, and
staying for a fun night of Latin dancing the night
away.
Got two Left Feet? No Rhythm? No Partner?
We got your covered!
Check out our Facebook event page:
Singles and couples are welcome for this awesome
way to spend a Saturday Night with your special
someone or some friends.
New in town? Even better! This would be a fun
way to meet some new folks from all over the
Metro Atlanta area.
As part of this class, you will also get a
10% off coupon towards your food and drink
tab at Nemoes tavern next door. You will also
get a free entrance to our Tropical Elegance
Latin dance party after the class.
Where:
Dancing4Fun Dance Studio
6025 Peachtree Pkwy
Norcross Ga 30092
770.855.4396 text/call
Party after class @ Nemoes Tavern
next door to Dancing4Fun Dance Studio
Time:
2hr Salsa & Bachata Class
8pm - 10pm
Party starts @ 11pm
till 3am
Costs:
$20/person in adv; $30/person @ door
(small service charge for credit card)
includes the following:
-- 2hr Salsa & Bachata class
@ D4F Dance Studio ($40 value)
-- 10% off coupon food & Drink tab @ nemoes
(next door to D4F Dance Studio)
-- Free entrance to party after class @ Nemoes
($10 value)
To pay in advanced:
https://l.facebook.com/
https://www.facebook.com/
for more info about our classes & events..
https://l.facebook.com/
https://l.facebook.com/
If you have any questions..
Give us a call or text..
Sean-Christopher
770.855.4396 text/call
Contact
Sean-Christopher
***@dancing4fun.com
End
