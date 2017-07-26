Author James Diamond launches book "My Mysteries Exposed"

My Mysteries Exposed

• Doylestown - Pennsylvania - US

-- Next Century Publishing is a world leader in book publishing, book marketing, and providing authors with the best platforms for success. NCP offers independent authors the ability to compete on a level playing field with traditionally published authors who are often handcuffed by royalty publishing houses. As well, authors retain all right to their books and earn 70% royalties.After living, working, studying and traveling in 57 different countries on five continents, the time has come to express thoughts and feelings about the world where we live. Herein is a unique compilation of Prose Poetry which is characterized by the author as a "time honored means to reveal feelings unashamed that put into perspective life's impressions forever remembered."His prose poems are a blend of expressed feelings, thoughts, memories, opinions, lessons, experiences and emotions generated from his domestic and international work and travels.Each poem begins with a short paragraph describing why the author wrote the poem, followed by a photograph that is correlated to each prose poem accompanied with a caption lifted from the poem. Each prose poem is based on actual life experiences and is truly from the heart. In each poem there is an embedded lesson, and the reader is challenged to identify each lesson, and then ponder on how the lesson(s) can benefit the reader. Poems have different meanings to different people. Some perceive poems as an expression of love, sorrow, happiness or devotion. Others believe that poems are phrases of contentment, pleasure, enthusiasm or piety.Whatever the reason, the author of a poem is expressing inner feelings and emotions in a persuasive modus operandi that is without equal. Hence, the basis for the title of this book,. Enjoy!Dr. Diamond graduated from Masontown High School; Received a B.S. Degree in Animal Husbandry from Delaware Valley University; Masters Degree in Education from Lehigh University; Doctorate Degree in Agricultural Education from Pennsylvania State University. He was a Professor of Animal Sciences and Dean of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences at Delaware Valley University and Assistant Professor of Agricultural Education at Penn State University. He was a Peace Corps Volunteer and Consultant for Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations. He has worked, studied and traveled in 57 different countries on five continents and speaks French.