Success Isn't Free - The Rent is Due Everyday
The biggest lesson that I've learned as an emerging black woman entrepreneur is this, you must be willing to go out there everyday and shake some trees.
Every move you make must be intentional. Make every move make sense, be purposeful.
So with that said, here are 11 success strategies for emerging black women entrepreneurs.
• You must have an unwavering belief in yourself, and in the gift that has been place on the inside of you
• Understand that you add value, therefore don't diminish your shine
• Don't be afraid to price your products and services based on what they are truly worth
• Be willing to invest time, energy, and resources into your business
• Ask for help
• Get the training you need in order to grow your business
• Market like crazy
• Never take rejection personally
• Learn from your mistakes, then make the necessary adjustments
• Become an expert in your field
• Identify your target market, then learn how to sell
Two powerful tips I've learned in business are that emerging black women entrepreneurs should always have a business plan, no matter what kind of business it is, and secondly that working with a coach provides you the leverage you need in order grow in business.
