 
News By Tag
* Black Women
* Entrepreneur
* Business
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Nashville
  Tennessee
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
26252423222120


Success Isn't Free - The Rent is Due Everyday

The biggest lesson that I've learned as an emerging black woman entrepreneur is this, you must be willing to go out there everyday and shake some trees.
 
 
END OF SEASON SALE! (1)
END OF SEASON SALE! (1)
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - July 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Nothing is ever handed to you, so take nothing from granted.

Every move you make must be intentional.  Make every move make sense, be purposeful.

So with that said, here are 11 success strategies for emerging black women entrepreneurs.

• You must have an unwavering belief in yourself, and in the gift that has been place on the inside of you
• Understand that you add value, therefore don't diminish your shine
• Don't be afraid to price your products and services based on what they are truly worth
• Be willing to invest time, energy, and resources into your business
• Ask for help
• Get the training you need in order to grow your business
• Market like crazy
• Never take rejection personally
• Learn from your mistakes, then make the necessary adjustments
• Become an expert in your field
• Identify your target market, then learn how to sell

Two powerful tips I've learned in business are that emerging black women entrepreneurs should always have a business plan, no matter what kind of business it is, and secondly that working with a coach provides you the leverage you need in order grow in business.

Learn more. Get supported in the pursuit of your goals.

Visit me at http://www.drjackijones.com

Contact
DrJackiJones
Emerging Black Women Entrepreneurs
***@drjackijones.com
End
Source:Dr. Jacki Jones
Email:***@drjackijones.com Email Verified
Tags:Black Women, Entrepreneur, Business
Industry:Business
Location:Nashville - Tennessee - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
DrJackiJones - Life & Success Coach News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share