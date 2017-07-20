News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
AsSeenOnTV.pro with Kevin Harrington Launch DRTV Campaign with the PowerPlus MouthGuard™
AsSeenOnTV.pro and its Product Managers announce the DRTV campaign launch with PowerPlus MouthGuard™
Now more than ever kids and adults are playing sports, which may be great for athletics but it also means more injuries, more concussions, and even a rise in performance-
In most sports, athletes either choose or are required to wear mouth guards, after the American Dental Association recommended them in the 1960s and saw a significant drop in dental injuries among American athletes. However, these mouth guards only protected the teeth and gums from injury. It wasn't until the recent development of the PowerPlus MouthGuard™ that athletes could not only protect their teeth but actually improve their performance and mitigate concussion.
"I started working with patients using the principles of PowerPlus when I discovered that in addition to increasing strength and diminishing fatigue, it mitigated concussion,"
The PowerPlus MouthGuard™'s unique method of fitting to the bottom row of teeth (as opposed to the top) places the athlete's jaw in the PowerPlus position. By placing the jaw in this optimal position, PowerPlus disperses damaging G-forces out to the face and body rather than the head. On the plus side, this position also increases oxygen intake and neuromuscular response, empowering athletes to immediately and significantly increase their speed, strength, and endurance.
"PowerPlus is unlike any other custom-fitted mouth guard on the market," declares Executive Producer of AsSeenOnTV.pro Doug Scott. "Players who make the switch immediately discover what studies have proven: the PowerPlus MouthGuard™ is a safe and natural performance enhancement."
Perhaps what athletes will appreciate most is the ability to talk and breathe freely while wearing the PowerPlus MouthGuard™, thanks to its revolutionary design of fitting on the lower jaw. As Dr. Hutchison notes, "The PowerPlus MouthGuard™ is so comfortable it allows clear communication compared to traditional mouth guards, you'll be carrying on a conversation and forget you're even wearing it!"
As part of its DRTV campaign with AsSeenOnTV.pro, the PowerPlus MouthGuard™ will be appearing in :30 and :60 spots set to air nationwide and feature the original Shark himself, Kevin Harrington. AsSeenOnTV.pro is comprised of an award-winning team of producers, writers, videographers, and editors as well as industry veterans dedicated to finding the latest, most innovative products and ideas, and putting them on the DRTV map.
About AsSeenOnTV.pro
Headquartered in South Florida, AsSeenOnTV.pro is a full-service production, branding, and marketing company that specializes in direct response television, short- and long-form commercials, and brand building. Based out of a 25,000+ sq ft, state-of-the-
About Kevin Harrington
As the inventor of the infomercial, founder of As Seen on TV, and one of the original Sharks on Shark Tank, Kevin Harrington has worked with some of the world's biggest celebrities and launched some of the best-selling DRTV campaigns in history. Since producing his first 30-minute infomercial in 1984, Harrington has been involved in over 500 product launches that have resulted in over $5 billion in sales. Now, in his latest venture with AsSeenOnTV.pro, Harrington is on the hunt for the best new products and ideas, bringing them to homes everywhere through personalized DRTV campaigns featuring the Shark.
For more information on the PowerPlus MouthGuard™, please visit www.powerplusmouthguard.com
Contact
AsSeenOnTV.pro
***@asseenontv.pro
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse