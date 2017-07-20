News By Tag
Information as Currency Breakout Session
At the Lean People Development Summit hosted by Lean Frontiers in Savannah, GA
Lean leaders know one indicator of a healthy Lean Culture is the open sharing of information. In dysfunctional cultures information is the currency of the underground systems that exist to actually make things work. Information is seen as a source of power or security to be hoarded, bartered, and even counterfeited in situations where people feel they have little input or control. Recognizing how and where this system operates and in your organization is an important part of the culture change you will experience as Lean becomes the way you run your business. In the breakout, Rhonda will feature:
• How to recognize where information is being used as currency
• Some reasons why this system exists
• How healthy Lean Culture addresses this specific issue
• Some key considerations as you start to share information more widely
Rhonda Morrison formerly the Director of Continuous Improvement and most recently the of Director of Operations for Nicholson Manufacturing, a successful manufacturer of Logging and Sawmill Equipment in British Columbia, Canada. Rhonda's background is in Operations and Supply Chain and she has 15 years of experience practicing and leading Lean.
Lean People Development is part of Lean Leadership Week that starts with the 2-day Lean People Development Summit and ends with the 2-day Lean Accounting & Management Summit. Between the 2 events is a unique offering of workshops applicable to both sets of attendees. Join executives and their teams from around the globe and explore best practices as it relates to developing people and managing the business of the lean enterprise. Lean Leadership Week takes place September 11-15, 2017 in the charming Southern city of Savannah, GA! For more information visit: http://leanpeopledevelopment.com/
About: Lean Frontiers hosts leading-edge, intensely-focused learning events for the lean community. These events take the form of Large Summits, hands-on workshops, and online learning opportunities. A unique mix of thought leaders and practitioners present, and facilitate in a variety of learning formats at each event. Everything they do is focused on involving everyone in lean thinking and giving them the skills to sustain it. Founded in 2004 by Jim Huntzinger and with business partner Duane Butcher, Lean Frontiers has grown considerably offering lean events in the United States, Europe and Asia Pacific. For more information on Lean Frontiers, visit www.leanfrontiers.com.
