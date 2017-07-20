News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Dialysis Clinic, Inc. opens new clinic in New Orleans
Community is invited to tour the new dialysis center and learn more about treatment options for kidney disease.
The general public is invited to tour the facility, enjoy refreshments and participate in the ribbon cutting ceremony.
"We are delighted and excited to be able to offer patients in the Gentilly/New Orleans East community the option to receive quality care and treatments as it relates to kidney disease," said Treshiki Bentley-Giles, RN, nurse manager for DCI.
With the opening of DCI New Orleans East there are now three DCI dialysis clinics within the New Orleans area which include DCI Tulane and DCI West Bank. Individuals in the area with kidney disease can access a variety of treatment options, including free chronic kidney disease education classes, in-center hemodialysis, home hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis.
The New Orleans East clinic offers 21 stations, individual televisions, free Wi-Fi access, heated dialysis chairs and convenient interstate and public transportation access.
To RSVP to this event, or for more information, please call DCI New Orleans East at (504) 242-3770 or visit http://www.dciinc.org/
Contact
Treshiki Bentley-Giles
***@dciinc.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse